Legendary Producer Ira Deutchman Captivates Crowd At MoMA

Ira Deutchman Shares the Untold Story of Jonathan Demmes' Excitement at the Discovery of Young Filmmaker Matty Rich

Producer Ira Deutchman and Director Matty Rich

-- The work of acclaimed filmmaker and director, Matty Rich best known for film classics "The Inkwell" and "Straight Out of Brooklyn" was featured as part of the Black Intimacy series hosted by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The series explores black relationships on film and the personal, political portrayals of black love.There to present Rich to an anxious crowd was legendary producer Ira Deutchman, Founder of Fine Line Features and recipient of the 2017 Spotlight Life Time Achievement Award at Sundance Art House Convergence. Deutchman captivated the sold out theater with the untold story of excitement that the late Jonathan Demme had expressed to him after discovering the 18 year old filmmaker Matty Rich during a break from his editing session of Silence of the Lambs.Rich was working in an editing room a few doors down when Demme s' curiosity caused him to knock on the door where a sign hung that said "Straight Out of Brooklyn", Demme was invited in and literally sat in to view the entire movie. Enthralled, he immediately reached out to good friend and mega producer Ira Deutchman to get wcj him on the project."When I saw Straight Out of Brooklyn, I knew we had something. This was a young filmmaker with no real formal training, but he was telling a story and his heart was all over it. You just felt it", says Deutchman.Deutchman became executive producer on Matty Rich's breakout film debut "Straight Out of Brooklyn", which received critical acclaim. The movie went on to be a huge success – that is, winning theat the Sundance Film Festival; the; the; the CEBA Award; the; the Producer's Guild of America Award; and theShortly thereafter, Rich landed a three-picture movie deal with both Tri-Star, under the helm of studio chief Mike Medavoy as well as Disney, under studio chief Jeffrey Katzenberg where he directed "The Inkwell".Matty later went on to become Creative Director/Art Director for video game giant Ubisoft in Paris, France. Upon returning to the states, Rich continued to consult on video game production and animation projects in Hong Kong and Seoul Korea. In 2016, to further expand his creative platform, Rich authored the novel "Bev", published by Simon & Schuster.At the conclusion of the Q&A session following the screening of "Straight Out of Brooklyn", Rich announced his latest movie project "Cure", in which he recently shot a short. He also announced that he planned to use the same investment format in getting the film funded as he did with "Straight Out of Brooklyn". Rich is currently seeking investors for his production. Interested parties should contact Glenn Bickel of Creative Ventures Agency at GBickel@CVA.Mobi.For press interviews or bookings, please email reid@iscopepr.com