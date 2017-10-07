 
October 2017





Sun Acquisitions welcomes Matt Brunstrum to our advisor team

 
CHICAGO - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce that Matt Brunstrum has joined our firm as an advisor.  Matt is an experienced transaction advisor and has a history of bringing buyers, sellers, attorneys, accountants and advisors together for an efficient and successful transaction.

Prior to joining Sun Acquisitions, Matt was the Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Stericycle and managed their acquisition growth strategy. Matt has significant deal-making and negotiation experience in the medical and hazardous waste, secure document destruction, telephone answering service and product recall industries. Matt has also worked as an associate for a private wealth management firm with $1.8B in assets under management.
Matt holds a Bachelor of Science from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our wcj professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Source:Sun Acquisitions LLC
