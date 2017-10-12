News By Tag
Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces the 2017 Cleantech Leadership Finalists
Colorado companies and individuals selected for their efforts to expand Colorado's cleantech ecosystem, increase jobs and drive innovation in the cleantech sector
Company finalists were selected based on their ability to impact the clean technology marketplace, successful fundraising efforts, ability to scale technology, and statewide job creation impact. Individuals were selected for their commitment to expanding Colorado's cleantech ecosystem and their devotion to the growth of their respective organizations.
"Each year, the Colorado community comes together to honor the outstanding achievements of the state's cleantech industry. We are consistently overwhelmed with the caliber of companies and individuals nominated for these awards," said Shelly Curtiss, interim executive director of CCIA. "It is an honor to recognize those in our cleantech industry who are devoted to advancing clean technology while expanding Colorado's cleantech industry footprint."
The 2017 Colorado Cleantech Leadership Awards Finalists are:
HIGH IMPACT CLEANTECH COMPANY
AES Distributed Energy
Clear Comfort
Enbala Power Networks
BREAKOUT CLEANTECH COMPANY
Solid Power
South River Aquaponics
SunTech Drive
EMERGING CLEANTECH COMPANY
AMP wcj Robotics
SilLion
CLEANTECH INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
Blake Jones, Clean Energy Credit Union
Dustin Smith, SolarTAC
Tony Wibbeler, Bolder Industries
The Colorado Cleantech Awards Celebration will be held October 25 from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Rayback Collective in Boulder, CO. For more information, visit: http://coloradocleantech.com/
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information about CCIA, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com
Contact
Mary Austin
***@coloradocleantech.com
