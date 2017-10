Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces the 2017 Cleantech Leadership Finalists

Colorado companies and individuals selected for their efforts to expand Colorado's cleantech ecosystem, increase jobs and drive innovation in the cleantech sector

-- The Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) today named 11 finalists for its eighth annual "Colorado Cleantech Awards Celebration,"honoring leadership in advancing cleantech job creation, corporate growth, individual effort and innovation. Winners will be announced on October 25 at the Colorado Cleantech Awards Celebration in Boulder, CO.Company finalists were selected based on their ability to impact the clean technology marketplace, successful fundraising efforts, ability to scale technology, and statewide job creation impact. Individuals were selected for their commitment to expanding Colorado's cleantech ecosystem and their devotion to the growth of their respective organizations."Each year, the Colorado community comes together to honor the outstanding achievements of the state's cleantech industry. We are consistently overwhelmed with the caliber of companies and individuals nominated for these awards," said Shelly Curtiss, interim executive director of CCIA. "It is an honor to recognize those in our cleantech industry who are devoted to advancing clean technology while expanding Colorado's cleantech industry footprint."The 2017 Colorado Cleantech Leadership Awards Finalists are:AES Distributed EnergyClear ComfortEnbala Power NetworksSolid PowerSouth River AquaponicsSunTech DriveAMP wcj RoboticsSilLionBlake Jones, Clean Energy Credit UnionDustin Smith, SolarTACTony Wibbeler, Bolder IndustriesThe Colorado Cleantech Awards Celebration will be held October 25 from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Rayback Collective in Boulder, CO. For more information, visit: http://coloradocleantech.com/ cleantech-awards/ Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information about CCIA, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com