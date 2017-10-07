News By Tag
Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Unveils New Crossarm Logo and Brand Identity
CPI asks the question of electricity providers, "When the storm hits, is your grid STORM STRONG?™"
Electrical utility companies continue to recognize the important function that fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP)crossarms play in their grid hardening efforts, so it's only fitting that CPI brand their crossarms STORM STRONG™. The new logo and slogan represent CPI's commitment to provide extremely reliable pultruded crossarms.
What makes CPI's crossarms STORM STRONG™?
• STORM STRONG™ FRP crossarm design values have been developed per ASTM D8019-15, Standard Test Methods for Determining the Full Section Flexural Modulus and Bending Strength of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Crossarms Assembled with Center Mount Brackets.
• STORM STRONG™ FRP crossarms are manufactured in CPI's ISO 9001:2015 approved facility that has been accredited for the design and manufacture of FRP structural components and systems.
• wcj STORM STRONG™ FRP crossarms are supplied with an integrated UV package that exceeds American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 623-10 standards.
• STORM STRONG™ FRP crossarms published design values -- utilized by utility design professionals -- have been factored to a 5% lower exclusion limit (LEL).
"Creative Pultrusions is committed to providing the utility sector the strongest, most reliable deadend and tangent crossarms available in the market," stated Shane E. Weyant, Chief Executive Officer and President.
Established in 1973 and located in Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, Creative Pultrusions is a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacturing, and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. Hill & Smith Holdings' group companies serve their customers from facilities in seven countries: Australia, France, India, Norway, Sweden, UK and the USA. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs approximately 4,150 staff members and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L). For more information please visit http://www.creativepultrusions.com
