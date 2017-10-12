 
News By Tag
* Payments
* Subscription Box
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Royal Oak
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


SUBTA Welcomes Fiserv To Its Growing Member Network

Global Leader in Financial Services Technology Solutions to Assist Members with Their Payment Processing Needs
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Payments
* Subscription Box

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Royal Oak - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), the first trade organization dedicated to the subscription box industry, announced today that Fiserv, a global leader in financial services technology will join the network to assist its members with their future payment processing needs.

Fiserv handles digital transactions on behalf of financial institutions for over 30 years and brings this expertise, along with its strength and stability as a long-standing payment provider to the subscription industry. Fiserv moves $75 trillion annually on behalf of businesses and consumers and is a proven technology banks have been using for over 30 years.

"Consumers like to have options in how they pay, whether they are paying directly from their bank account, with a card, once or on an ongoing basis," said Paul Diegelman, vice president, partnerships, Electronic Payments, Fiserv. "Fiserv enables subscription companies to offer customers a seamless payment experience tailored to their preferences. The more seamless the payment, the more satisfied the customer."

Fiserv will offer SUBTA members an application program interface (API)-based money movement software development kit (SDK) with built in risk management and fraud prevention capabilities.  Members will soon be able to utilize the SDK to integrate Fiserv payment capabilities into their website. This SDK is a packaged set of developed code (APIs and widgets) that allows businesses to quickly and securely add the function of processing digital payments.

"We welcome Fiserv to our growing group of resources for our members," said Michelle Lange, SUBTA Co-Founder. "One of our organizations key core values focuses on improving the customer experience and we feel that offering Fiserv's vast array of knowledge and resources will allow our members to enhance the overall customer experience, which will ultimately help their businesses thrive in the subscription box economy."

About Subscription Trade Association-SUBTA

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), located in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Mich., is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products.

Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially wcj conscious subscription box industry.  More information on the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) can be found on its website at: www.subta.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences that are in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for four consecutive years, ranking first in its category for innovation in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit fiserv.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...).

Media Contact
Jason Brown
jbrown@publiccitypr.net
End
Source:SUBTA
Email:***@publiccitypr.net Email Verified
Tags:Payments, Subscription Box
Industry:Business
Location:Royal Oak - Michigan - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 12, 2017
PublicCity PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share