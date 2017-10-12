News By Tag
SUBTA Welcomes Fiserv To Its Growing Member Network
Global Leader in Financial Services Technology Solutions to Assist Members with Their Payment Processing Needs
Fiserv handles digital transactions on behalf of financial institutions for over 30 years and brings this expertise, along with its strength and stability as a long-standing payment provider to the subscription industry. Fiserv moves $75 trillion annually on behalf of businesses and consumers and is a proven technology banks have been using for over 30 years.
"Consumers like to have options in how they pay, whether they are paying directly from their bank account, with a card, once or on an ongoing basis," said Paul Diegelman, vice president, partnerships, Electronic Payments, Fiserv. "Fiserv enables subscription companies to offer customers a seamless payment experience tailored to their preferences. The more seamless the payment, the more satisfied the customer."
Fiserv will offer SUBTA members an application program interface (API)-based money movement software development kit (SDK) with built in risk management and fraud prevention capabilities. Members will soon be able to utilize the SDK to integrate Fiserv payment capabilities into their website. This SDK is a packaged set of developed code (APIs and widgets) that allows businesses to quickly and securely add the function of processing digital payments.
"We welcome Fiserv to our growing group of resources for our members," said Michelle Lange, SUBTA Co-Founder. "One of our organizations key core values focuses on improving the customer experience and we feel that offering Fiserv's vast array of knowledge and resources will allow our members to enhance the overall customer experience, which will ultimately help their businesses thrive in the subscription box economy."
About Subscription Trade Association-
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), located in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Mich., is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products.
Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially wcj conscious subscription box industry. More information on the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) can be found on its website at: www.subta.com.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences that are in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for four consecutive years, ranking first in its category for innovation in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit fiserv.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/
Jason Brown
jbrown@publiccitypr.net
