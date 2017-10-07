News By Tag
3CInteractive's CIO Steve Murphy Honored As A Finalist In The 2017 Technology Awards
Steve Murphy's notable background in business and technology has helped grow 3C into one of the leading providers of mobile marketing services. His experience in developing products in mobile and telecom has helped shape 3C's multi-channel capabilities such as messaging, mobile wallet, mobile web and mobile wcj payments.
Murphy has traveled around the world, sharing his expertise and passion in the mobile industry, most recently at 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai.
3C partners with leading brands and retailers providing custom mobile marketing solutions, driving measurable business value and results. A global leader in the RCS (Rich Communications Services) movement, 3C is at the forefront helping to define the standards and creating next generation messaging experiences for consumers.
About 3C
Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3C empowers leading brands and retailers to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results. To learn more visit 3c.com
Media Contact:
John Sternal
Merit Mile
954-592-1201
