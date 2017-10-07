 
Industry News





3CInteractive's CIO Steve Murphy Honored As A Finalist In The 2017 Technology Awards

 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The South Florida Business Journal's 2017 Technology Awards presented by Steven Douglas Associates honors the best of both worlds: The chief information officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations in delivering business value and innovative use of IT, and the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in South Florida. 3Cinteractive's (3C) CIO, Steve Murphy, was selected as a CIO Award finalist for the 2017 Technology Awards.

Steve Murphy's notable background in business and technology has helped grow 3C into one of the leading providers of mobile marketing services. His experience in developing products in mobile and telecom has helped shape 3C's multi-channel capabilities such as messaging, mobile wallet, mobile web and mobile wcj payments.

Murphy has traveled around the world, sharing his expertise and passion in the mobile industry, most recently at 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

3C partners with leading brands and retailers providing custom mobile marketing solutions, driving measurable business value and results. A global leader in the RCS (Rich Communications Services) movement, 3C is at the forefront helping to define the standards and creating next generation messaging experiences for consumers.

About 3C

Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3C empowers leading brands and retailers to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results. To learn more visit 3c.com


Media Contact:
John Sternal
Merit Mile

954-592-1201
End
Source:3Cinteractive Corp.
Email:***@meritmile.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Mobile, Awards
Industry:Mobile
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
