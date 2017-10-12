Untitled design (4)

End

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, announces Pamela, Mansueti as Broker-In-Charge at Triangle Real Estate Group in North Raleigh. "We are excited to have Pamela assist in leading our main location and know that her experience in the Real Estate industry, as well as her prior history of leading successful sales teams will greatly benefit our firm," said CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group Katherin Burnette.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group wcj has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.