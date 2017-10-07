News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Environmental Charter High School to Host 11th Annual Career Day: "Take Action" on October 20
Top Female TV Producer and Executive Endyia Kinney-Sterns, California Environmental Protection Agency, Mattel, SpaceX, Lawndale City Council and Manhattan Beach Education Foundation Among Invited Speakers
The annual Career Day is implemented as part of Environmental Charter Schools' commitment to foster the education of their students with real-world experiences to supplement classroom and textbook learning. A key goal of Career Day is to connect students to mentors representing different sectors and organizations for their senior thesis/civic action projects – a requirement needed to graduate. The premise of the thesis is to address a social injustice they are passionate about and to actively take steps towards a solution for that issue. The spectrum of speakers will represent the following industries and more: sustainability, wcj non-profit, B-Corp, STEM, government, entertainment, mental health, fashion, healthcare, law and finance.
"Career Day plays an important role in ECHS' mission to equip students with the tools they need to tackle real-world issues," said Alison Diaz, Executive Director and Founder, Environmental Charter Schools. "The work accomplished at ECS is possible through the strength of our community partners like our Career Day speakers. We are confident that the education students receive in the classroom, coupled with these invaluable connections, will equip them to make a positive impact in the world beyond ECHS."
In 2017, 98 percent of ECHS seniors graduated having completed the required classes to be accepted to a Cal State or UC school, compared to 35 percent among students with similar demographics or similar surrounding communities. Additionally, ECS supports programming which offers ECHS students real-world experience in green industries, speaking to the students and support to the ECHS Green Ambassadors Institute (http://greenambassadors.org/
Sponsors and partners of the 2017 ECHS "Take Action" Career Day include ReGreen, AAA Flag & Banner, US Bank, Comerica, Dogeared, B Local LA, EmpowHER Institute, Chevron, Mattel, Manhattan Beach Rotary and Mike Gaines Photography.
To get involved or to learn more information about ECHS Career Day 2017, go to http://ecsonline.org/
About Environmental Charter Schools (ECS) and Environmental Charter High School (ECHS)
Environmental Charter Schools (ECS) is a growing network of free public charter schools in underserved communities of South Los Angeles serving over 1,000 students: a high school in Lawndale and two middle schools in Inglewood and Gardena. The mission of ECS is to prepare students for four-year colleges through a unique program that focuses on experiential learning and uses the environment as a way to both engage students and prepare them to become leaders in their communities. 90 schools across California have adopted ECS' best practices through its Green Ambassadors Institute. ECHS is a Green Ribbon award-winning school (http://www.cde.ca.gov/
Contact
Crystal Yang Edwards
***@makewavescommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse