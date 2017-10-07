News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Desafio Launches Extreme Rafting from Monteverde Costa Rica
More adventure options from the Monteverde Cloud Forest with Desafio
"Monteverde is the perfect hub for adventure and one of the best rafting trips is right in our backyard," said Suresh Krishnan, founder and owner of Desafio Adventure Company and its sister outfitter Monteverde Adventure Company.
"Clients are looking for new and exciting adventures while visiting the Monteverde Cloud Forest and now we offer one of the best adventures in Costa Rica!" Krishnan said.
The Tenorio River is a class 3-4 rafting river located less than two hours from Monteverde in the arid highlands near Cañas at the base of the Cordillera Central mountain range that encompasses the Children's Eternal Rainforest and Arenal Volcano National Park Area.
Adventure seekers can now do rafting as a Day Trip from Monteverde or go rafting on the way as a Desafio Adventure wcj Connection to their favorite Guanacaste Beach, such as Tamarindo, Samara or Montezuma.
And the most exciting part of the Extreme rafting on the Tenorio River? You get to plunge over the famous Cascabel Falls - a 15-ft waterfall drop at the end of the rafting trip! This is the most amazing way to finish a rafting trip - truly the thrill of a lifetime!
Once clients finish rafting on the Tenorio River, they get treated to one of the best traditional meals in Costa Rica — a big plate of rice, beans, vegetables, salad and choice of meat such as chicken, beef or fish, otherwise known as a Costa Rica casado meal.
The Tenorio River also offers a beautiful safari float on the lower section, as well as river raft fishing excursions.
There's a river adventure for everyone from the Monteverde Cloud Forest on the Tenorio River. Take advantage of doing something new and exciting from Monteverde!
And if you'd like to do rafting or a Monkey Boat Safari Float or river fishing while staying at the beach, be sure to sign up for a tour on the Tenorio River for one of your favorite days in Costa Rica!!
Are you a travel agent? Join the Desafio Revolution and get the best rates for adventures and transfers in Costa Rica.
Start planning your Monteverde, Costa Rica Adventure today! https://www.desafiocostarica.com/
Contact
Christine Larson, Desafio Adventure Company
506-2479-0020
reservations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse