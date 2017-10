Desafio Launches Extreme Rafting from Monteverde Costa Rica

More adventure options from the Monteverde Cloud Forest with Desafio

Extreme Rafting Tenorio River Costa Rica

Contact

Christine Larson, Desafio Adventure Company

506-2479-0020

reservations@ desafiocostarica.com Christine Larson, Desafio Adventure Company506-2479-0020

End

-- Desafio Adventure Company is launching the most extremefrom the Monteverde Cloud Forest of Costa Rica."Monteverde is the perfect hub for adventure and one of the best rafting trips is right in our backyard," said Suresh Krishnan, founder and owner of Desafio Adventure Company and its sister outfitter Monteverde Adventure Company."Clients are looking for new and exciting adventures while visiting the Monteverde Cloud Forest and now we offer one of the best adventures in Costa Rica!" Krishnan said.Thelocated less than two hours from Monteverde in the arid highlands near Cañas at the base of the Cordillera Central mountain range that encompasses the Children's Eternal Rainforest and Arenal Volcano National Park Area.Adventure seekers can now do rafting as aon the way as ato their favorite Guanacaste Beach, such as Tamarindo, Samara or Montezuma.And the most exciting part of the Extreme rafting on the Tenorio River? You get to plunge over the famous- a 15-ft waterfall drop at the end of the rafting trip! This is the most amazing way to finish a rafting trip - truly the thrill of a lifetime!Once clients finish rafting on the Tenorio River, they get treated to one of the best traditional meals in Costa Rica — a big plate of rice, beans, vegetables, salad and choice of meat such as chicken, beef or fish, otherwise known as a Costa Rica casado meal.The Tenorio River also offers a beautifulon the lower section, as well asThere's a river adventure for everyone from the Monteverde Cloud Forest on the Tenorio River. Take advantage of doing something new and exciting from Monteverde!And if you'd like to do rafting or a Monkey Boat Safari Float or river fishing while staying at the beach, be sure to sign up for a tour on the Tenorio River for one of your favorite days in Costa Rica!!Are you a travel agent? Join theand get the best rates for adventures and transfers in Costa Rica.Start planning your Monteverde, Costa Rica Adventure today! https://www.desafiocostarica.com/ tours-details/ Rafting-Te...