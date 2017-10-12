News By Tag
Entertainment Schedule Highlights At Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City, Oct. 27-29
Spooky Trivia, Games and Prizes, Ongoing Live Shows, Combat Demos, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Oklahoma City attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City entertainment lineup are:
• Musicians Llew Brown (80s to current, Friday), The Rosy Hips (rock/eclectic, Saturday) The Copa Reefer Band (rock/pop, Sunday), OCUpella (a capella, Sunday),
• Cos-Spray, a duo of performers combining music, dance and art (Saturday and Sunday)
• Magician Joe Coover with a mix of magic, comedy and signature style (Saturday)
• Perpetual Motion dance troupe based right in OKC, blending modern and aerial dance (Saturday)
• The Marquis of Vaudeville, music with a theatrical flair (Friday and Saturday at the Wizard World After Party)
• Saber Legion Combat, full-contact demonstrations (Saturday and Sunday)
• Cosplay meet-up groups with various themes (Friday through Sunday)
• Halloween Scavenger hunt, in which attendees can win signed prizes (Saturday)
• Trivia all weekend, with fun Halloween-themed prizes
• Wizard World Hall of Legends induction ceremony (Friday, 7 p.m.) with new honoree Colleen Doran (Amazing Fantastic Incredible: A Marvelous Memoir: Stan Lee)
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing), Val wcj Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), John Barrowman ("Torchwood,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2017-18 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
