 
News By Tag
* Comic Con
* Oklahoma
* Kato Kaelin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Entertainment Schedule Highlights At Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City, Oct. 27-29

Spooky Trivia, Games and Prizes, Ongoing Live Shows, Combat Demos, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
Kato Kaelin
Kato Kaelin
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Comic Con
Oklahoma
Kato Kaelin

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Events

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- From a variety of music styles, trivia, magic, dance and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City, October 27-29 at the Cox Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the events. All of the entertainment, many of which is Halloween-themed, in keeping with the season, is included free with any admission to the show.

"We want Wizard World Oklahoma City attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, magic, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City entertainment lineup are:

• Musicians Llew Brown (80s to current, Friday), The Rosy Hips (rock/eclectic, Saturday) The Copa Reefer Band (rock/pop, Sunday), OCUpella (a capella, Sunday),
• Cos-Spray, a duo of performers combining music, dance and art (Saturday and Sunday)
• Magician Joe Coover with a mix of magic, comedy and signature style (Saturday)
• Perpetual Motion dance troupe based right in OKC, blending modern and aerial dance (Saturday)
• The Marquis of Vaudeville, music with a theatrical flair (Friday and Saturday at the Wizard World After Party)
• Saber Legion Combat, full-contact demonstrations (Saturday and Sunday)
• Cosplay meet-up groups with various themes (Friday through Sunday)
• Halloween Scavenger hunt, in which attendees can win signed prizes (Saturday)
• Trivia all weekend, with fun Halloween-themed prizes
• Wizard World Hall of Legends induction ceremony (Friday, 7 p.m.) with new honoree Colleen Doran (Amazing Fantastic Incredible: A Marvelous Memoir: Stan Lee)
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/oklahoma....

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing), Val wcj Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), John Barrowman ("Torchwood," "Arrow"), Jewel Staite ("Firefly," "Stargate: Atlantis"), the Clerks and Mallrats duo of Jason Mewes and Brian O'Halloran, Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace, X-Men), WWE® Superstar The Undertaker®, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" foursome of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield and more. The event marks Wizard World's inaugural show in Oklahoma City and the 13th on Wizard World's 2017 calendar. Wizard World held three successful events in nearby Tulsa from 2014-2016.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/oklahoma-city.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017-18 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Comic Con, Oklahoma, Kato Kaelin
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 12, 2017
Wizard World PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share