Shop Wood Planks, Mosaics, Rectangular Ceramic and Porcelain Tile, Stone and More
Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, celebrates its 15-year anniversary with significant savings on over 1 million square feet of in-stock first quality tile and stone from 10/13-23/17.
Twelve-month special financing will be available at all locations.
Find Great Deals on Tile and Stone
Visitors to Tile Outlets of America during the Anniversary Sale Event can expect to find significant savings on many different types of tile and stone such as,
· Over 70 selections of Wood Plank Tile starting at $.78/sq ft for ceramic tile and $1.28/sq ft for porcelain tile
· Over 450 selections of Mosaics starting with mosaics at $.99/each
· Over 450 selections of Porcelain and Ceramic Tile from $.59/sq ft (ceramic) and $.68/sq ft (porcelain)
· Over 265 selections of Travertine and Marble with Roman Patterns from $1.98 per sq ft and 18x18 from $1.58 per sq ft
And much more!
Celebrate the Tile Outlets Anniversary Sale with Your Favorite Radio Stations
During the Tile Outlets of America Anniversary Sale Event, representatives from several local radio stations will be on hand at all three store locations to celebrate. More specifically,
· In Fort Myers, Gator will visit on Saturday 10/14 from 12pm to 2pm
· In Sarasota, WSRZ will visit on Saturday 10-14 from 12pm to 2pm and CTQ, on Saturday 10-21 from wcj 12pm to 2pm.
· In Tampa, Maxima will visit on Saturday 10-14 from 12pm to 2pm.
Explore the Inspiration Area for Tile & Stone Design Ideas
The Tile Outlets Inspiration Area includes numerous displays where customers can see how mosaics, pencils and tile in different finishes look together. They can experience the different types of tile and textures.
They also can sit down to discuss their project with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning. Store managers and sales associates at all Tile Outlets of America stores have been certified as Ceramic Tile Specialists by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America.
Discover One-Stop Tile Installation Shopping
Not only will visitors find hundreds of first-quality porcelain and ceramic tile, marble, travertine and mosaics, discounted by up to 90% during the Anniversary Sale event, but they can also purchase bathroom accessories such as sinks, soap dishes and towel bars, tile installation tools and supplies, and setting materials.
Shoppers looking for kitchen and bath cabinets as well as vanities to complete a remodel project will find a range of options to select from in Fort Myers and in Tampa. Vanities are also available in the Sarasota store. These can all be special ordered for rapid delivery to the stores.
A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.
Bringing Savings on Tile to our Customers
"Since opening in 2002, Tile Outlets of America has focused on buying first quality tile and stone directly from factories around the world, stacking it from floor to ceiling in a warehouse-sized store and pricing it lower than anyone else around so we could help our customers bring their dreams to life for a whole lot less," says Don Aronin, president and chief executive officer, Tile Outlets of America. "During the Tile Outlets' Anniversary Sale, we celebrate our passion by bringing even greater savings to our customers."
All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa – are open 7 days a week and regularly feature manager's specials.
To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America Anniversary Sale, visit https://www.tileoutlets.com/
Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."
Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.TileOutlets.com.
