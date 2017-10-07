TowerXchange recognises leaders of the telecom tower industry at the TowerXchange Industry Awards

Winners of the TowerXchange Industry Awards were announced at the 5th Annual TowerXchange Meetup Africa & Middle East, held in Johannesburg last week.

-- TowerXchange recognises leaders of the telecom tower industry at the TowerXchange Industry AwardsJohannesburg, 12 October 2017: Winners of the TowerXchange Industry Awards were announced at the 5th Annual TowerXchange Meetup Africa & Middle East, held in Johannesburg last week.Recognising excellence in the management of the region's telecom towers, nominations were reviewed in five different categories, with a special lifetime achievement award being awarded to IHS Towers' Executive Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Issam Darwish."Innovation in the rollout, sharing, operation and optimisation of the world's telecom towers is helping to drive more reliable and cost effective mobile network coverage across the globe" said Kieron Osmotherly, Founder & CEO of TowerXchange. "The TowerXchange Industry Awards recognise the pioneers behind the transformational initiatives, products and companies which are contributing to this change"The winners of the TowerXchange 2017 Industry Awards are:CSR initiative of the year: Econet Wireless and Energize the ChainAwarded in recognition of the fantastic work that the two entities are doing in delivering over half a million vaccines to refrigeration units at over 300 cell sites in ZimbabweOperational efficiency initiative of the year: Helios Towers AfricaHelios Towers Africa's "One Site Visit per Month" program has reduced the total number of site visits in Tanzania from 21,581 to 8,614 – leading to a 61% reduction in kilometers driven and far fewer corrective maintenance call outs.Infrastructure sharing company of the year: Atlas TowerAtlas Tower has demonstrated impressive organic growth, more than doubling its site count in the past twelve months through its dynamic approach whilst maintaining exceptional customer service.Energy efficiency project of the year (two way tie): Infozech and ZTEInfozech's iBill software has been deployed by a global towerco with a portfolio of over 100,000 cell sites leading to better accuracy and turnaround times in billing. Deploying solutions across 2,000 sites, ZTE have helped MPT/KSGM improve power uptime by 5.8%, reduce TCO by 24% and increase energy efficiency by 44%.Workforce wcj training and upskilling initiative of the year (two way tie): NETIS Group and Helios Towers AfricaBoth NETIS Group and Helios Towers Africa have demonstrated exemplary training and upskilling initiatives across their entire operations leading to dramatic improvements in cell site operations and contributing to skills development across the continent.Lifetime achievement award: Isaam Darwish, Executive Vice Chairman and Group CEO, IHS TowersThe drive and passion of Issam Darwish has seen IHS Towers rise from being a pioneering telecom builder and service provider, to today being Africa's largest towerco with over 23,300 towers in five countries.About TowerXchangeTowerXchange hosts a unique research firm and community host for the leaders of the international telecom and broadcast tower industry. The renowned TowerXchange Journal is circulated to 35,000 industry leaders, including the management teams of over 275 towercos and the tower strategists from MNOs worldwide, and our tower counts are the basis for investor research worldwide. Most importantly, TowerXchange organises by-invitation-only Meetups for the top 250-350 decision makers in each tower market: Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and soon China!