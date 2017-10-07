News By Tag
First Service Credit Union Hosting Donation Drive for Houston Food Bank
Donations can be made October 16 - November 17 at any First Service Credit Union community branch.
The Houston Food Bank has been overwhelmed as Houston residents struggle to recover from Hurricane Harvey. The massive storm struck the Texas coast on August 25 and brought with it record rainfall and flooding that displaced an estimated 32,000 people in southeast Texas and directly impacted thousands more. Over 210,000 people have registered for federal disaster assistance related to Hurricane Harvey.
Donations can be brought to any of First Service Credit Union's seven community branches October 16 through November 17 during lobby operating hours.
First Service is encouraging donations of:
• Ready-
• Protein pouches or pull-top cans of tuna, beef stew, chili and chicken
• Snacks such as granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.
• Peanut butter
• Cleaning supplies wcj such as mops, buckets, brooms, bleach, garbage bags and bug spray
• Toiletries
• Paper goods
• Diapers
"The Houston Food Bank will be serving those affected by Harvey for months to come," said David Bleazard, President and CEO of First Service Credit Union. "Our goal is to help fill the food bank, so none of our friends and neighbors in the area will have to worry about going without a meal as they work to rebuild their homes and lives."
Anyone needing food assistance can visit one of the more than 200 disaster food distribution centers or call the Houston Food Bank Helpline at 832-369-9390. For a list of food distribution centers visit: http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/
About First Service Credit Union
First Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that provides financial services that enhance its members' lives. It has eight full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. It was founded in 1977 by employees of a premier engineering, procurement, construction and services company and is now community chartered to serve anyone in the Houston area. For more information, visit http://www.FSCU.com.
