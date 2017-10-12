Back by popular demand, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater troupe returns to the Scientology Information Center Oct. 14th to perform their next theatrical old-time radio show reading presentation, The Mad Dog Murder. There is no cost to attend.

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre performing, “They Killed him dead."

-- The East Coast Theater will perform L. Ron Hubbard's classic pulp fiction story, The Mad Dog Murder, originally published in 1936. It is the story of a young patrol officer (Tommy Farrell) who dreams of joining the homicide squad, and finds that the ticket to advancement, romance and the key to solving a murder mystery may be a Pekingese dog."People of all ages love these performances,"said Amber Skjelset – Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "The performers are so real that you are right there in the story with them. It's a great way to bring family and friends together and have a great time."The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater, a volunteer group founded in 2011, delivers classic radio theatre performances of fiction short stories written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and '40s. To date, they have performed to tens of thousands. While most of their performances have been in Florida; they have also performed in Maine, Columbia University in NYC and to the Boys & Girls Club in Harlingen, TX.With 19 New York Times bestsellers and wcj more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, L. Ron Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre performing the pulp fiction story, "They Killed Him Dead" on May 20th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater to a packed house.