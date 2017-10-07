News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens to host Oct. 26th Tailgate Party; local vendors to participate in event
The event, slated from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. will feature offerings from several local vendors, including Berkley Beer Company, Boston Tavern, Fisher's Pub, Bernier's Liquors and The Charred Oak Tavern. Food, craft beer, wine tastings, giveaways and a few surprises are on tap for the free party.
Tim Holick, CEO of Wood Palace Kitchens, will raffle off two tickets to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
The event is free, but advance registration is requested by contacting jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com to ensure there are plenty of refreshments for all to enjoy.
"What better way to spend a beautiful fall evening than at a tailgate party," said Tim Holick, CEO of Wood Palace Kitchens. "Come join us for good food, drinks and lively conversation!"
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. wcj Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
