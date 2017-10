Latin Podcast Awards 2017 Announces The Award Winning Podcasts from around the World

Learn who are the winners of the Latin Podcast Awards a total 16 winners have been announced. Latinpodcastawards.com/ceremonia

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Podcast

* Awards

* Media Industry:

* Media Location:

* Alabama - US Subject:

* Awards

Media Contact

The Potential Millionaire Media Felix A. Montelara

3343576410

***@latinpodcastawards.com The Potential Millionaire Media Felix A. Montelara3343576410

End

-- Audio Dice Network, Undercover Makeup, and Podbean. presents the Winners of the 2017 Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) competition.The LPA is the only world-wide podcast awards honoring Latin (Spanish and English) podcasts. Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish speakers from the United States and around the world. There are 600 million Spanish speakers in the world and podcasting is growing in popularity among them.The LPA is proud to announce the winners:Latin Podcast Award 2017 by "Categories"• Sangre Celeste• Disruptivo• Somos Afrobolivianos• Ser Padre Está de Madre• Autos y Carreras• Vía Podcast• Cambio 180• Potencial Millonario• Emilcar Daily• Gordos de Tanto PopWinners by Countries· El Siglo 21 es Hoy- por: Félix Riaño (Colombia), origen del podcast Colombia, red de podcast- LaLiga.FM (Blu Radio)· El Metapodcast-wcj por: Joss Green (México), origen del podcast- México, red de podcast Punto Primario· Mirada Científica-por: Enrique Vargas (Puerto Rico), origen del podcast Puerto Rico· Lehadech- por: Carlos Malovini (Argentina), origen del podcast- USALatín Podcast Award 2017 "International"· Te Invito un Café- República DominicanaLatin Podcast Award 2017, "Podcast of The Year "· Ser Padre está de Madre- Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, UforiaOnDemand.com (Univision)A)· LEJADECH- Carlos Malovini- LejadechNote: According to the Pew Research Center 37 million people are Spanish speakers in the United States. The United States is now the world's second-largest Spanish-speaking community, after Mexico, according to the latest study by the Instituto Cervantes.About Podbean:Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services as an industry leader for more than ten years. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication, monetization and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting platform. The Podbean community consists of over 140,000 podcasters and a rapidly expanding app user base. Podbean's apps for Android and iOS have reached over 1 million installs, with 300,000+ active monthly users. For more information, visit www.podbean.com About Audi Dice Network:Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners. based out of the United States, for the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audi Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice [dot] netAbout Undercover Makeup:Undercovermakeup is a line of carefully selected skin care and makeup products for men and women, manufactured in the United States using excellent, natural ingredients. Undercover products are cruelty free and are never tested on animals. We are a small American business with American products to help you look good. Please feel free to contact Undercovermakeup[dot] com