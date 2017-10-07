 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Awards
* Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Latin Podcast Awards 2017 Announces The Award Winning Podcasts from around the World

Learn who are the winners of the Latin Podcast Awards a total 16 winners have been announced. Latinpodcastawards.com/ceremonia
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Podcast
* Awards
* Media

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Alabama - US

Subject:
* Awards

WETUMPKA, Ala. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Audio Dice Network, Undercover Makeup, and Podbean. presents the Winners of the 2017 Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) competition.

The LPA is the only world-wide podcast awards honoring Latin (Spanish and English) podcasts.  Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish speakers from the United States and around the world.  There are 600 million Spanish speakers in the world and podcasting is growing in popularity among them.

The LPA is proud to announce the winners:

Latin Podcast Award 2017 by "Categories"

Arts, Literature, and Music

• Sangre Celeste

Business

• Disruptivo

Society and Culture

• Somos Afrobolivianos

Family and Education

• Ser Padre Está de Madre

Hobby's and Games

• Autos y Carreras

Podcasting

• Vía Podcast

Religion

• Cambio 180

Self-help

• Potencial Millonario

Technology

• Emilcar Daily

TY and Film

• Gordos de Tanto Pop

Winners by Countries

Colombia

·         El Siglo 21 es Hoy- por: Félix Riaño (Colombia), origen del podcast Colombia, red de podcast- LaLiga.FM (Blu Radio)

México

·         El Metapodcast- wcj por: Joss Green (México), origen del podcast- México, red de podcast Punto Primario

Puerto Rico

·         Mirada Científica- por: Enrique Vargas (Puerto Rico), origen del podcast Puerto Rico

United States of America (USA)

·         Lehadech- por: Carlos Malovini (Argentina), origen del podcast- USA

Latín Podcast Award 2017 "International"

·         Te Invito un Café- República Dominicana

Latin Podcast Award 2017, "Podcast of The Year "

·         Ser Padre está de Madre- Danny Cruz and Nancy Sosa, UforiaOnDemand.com (Univision)

Latin Podcast Award 2017, "United States of America"(USA)

·         LEJADECH- Carlos Malovini- Lejadech

Note: According to the Pew Research Center 37 million people are Spanish speakers in the United States. The United States is now the world's second-largest Spanish-speaking community, after Mexico, according to the latest study by the Instituto Cervantes.

About Podbean:

Podbean has been providing innovative podcasting services as an industry leader for more than ten years. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication, monetization and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting platform. The Podbean community consists of over 140,000 podcasters and a rapidly expanding app user base. Podbean's apps for Android and iOS have reached over 1 million installs, with 300,000+ active monthly users. For more information, visit www.podbean.com.

About Audi Dice Network:

Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners. based out of the United States, for the world.  Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audi Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice [dot] net

About Undercover Makeup:

Undercovermakeup is a line of carefully selected skin care and makeup products for men and women, manufactured in the United States using excellent, natural ingredients. Undercover products are cruelty free and are never tested on animals. We are a small American business with American products to help you look good. Please feel free to contact Undercovermakeup[dot] com

Media Contact
The Potential Millionaire Media Felix A. Montelara
3343576410
***@latinpodcastawards.com
End
Source:Latin Podcast Awards
Email:***@latinpodcastawards.com Email Verified
Tags:Podcast, Awards, Media
Industry:Media
Location:Alabama - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Audio Dice Network News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share