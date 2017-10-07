 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Orleans Vampires: History and Legend

Local author Marita Woywod Crandle will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
New Orleans Vampires
New Orleans Vampires
 
NEW ORLEANS - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Orleans Vampires: History and Legend

Local author Marita Woywod Crandle will be available to sign copies of book

New Orleans has a reputation as a home for creatures of the night. Popular books, movies and television shows have cemented the city's connection to vampires in public imagination. In the early days of Louisiana's colonization, rumors swirled about the fate of the Casket Girls, a group of mysterious maidens traveling to the New World from France with peculiar casket-shaped boxes. A charismatic man who moved to the French Quarter in the early 1900s eerily resembled a European aristocrat of one hundred years prior bearing the same name. A pair of brothers terrorized the town with their desire to feed on living human blood during the Great Depression. Marita Woywod Crandle investigates the origins of these legends so intricately woven through New Orleans's rich history.

About the Author:

Marita Woywod Crandle has been writing and storytelling since she was a little girl. She has always had a fancy for the magical side of life, making New Orleans, with its very creative atmosphere, a perfect match for this German transplant. Marita is currently working on a novel dedicated to one of the French Quarter legends, the Carter Brothers, and the book Drinking Mistakes, her memoirs as a Bourbon Street bartender. Marita has also written the holiday children's book Rufus, the Yuletide Bat, available at her gift store.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1601B West Bank Expressway

Harvey, LA 70058

When:  Saturday, wcj October 21st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Tags:Local History, New Orleans, Louisiana
Industry:Publishing
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Events
