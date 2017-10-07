News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Orleans Vampires: History and Legend
Local author Marita Woywod Crandle will be available to sign copies of book
New Orleans has a reputation as a home for creatures of the night. Popular books, movies and television shows have cemented the city's connection to vampires in public imagination. In the early days of Louisiana's colonization, rumors swirled about the fate of the Casket Girls, a group of mysterious maidens traveling to the New World from France with peculiar casket-shaped boxes. A charismatic man who moved to the French Quarter in the early 1900s eerily resembled a European aristocrat of one hundred years prior bearing the same name. A pair of brothers terrorized the town with their desire to feed on living human blood during the Great Depression. Marita Woywod Crandle investigates the origins of these legends so intricately woven through New Orleans's rich history.
About the Author:
Marita Woywod Crandle has been writing and storytelling since she was a little girl. She has always had a fancy for the magical side of life, making New Orleans, with its very creative atmosphere, a perfect match for this German transplant. Marita is currently working on a novel dedicated to one of the French Quarter legends, the Carter Brothers, and the book Drinking Mistakes, her memoirs as a Bourbon Street bartender. Marita has also written the holiday children's book Rufus, the Yuletide Bat, available at her gift store.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1601B West Bank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
When: Saturday, wcj October 21st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
