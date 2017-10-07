News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Colorado's Deadliest Floods
Local author Darla Sue Dollman will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Darla Sue Dollman will be available to sign copies of book
Ranked among the top ten states for both disasters and dry climate, Colorado has a long history of extreme weather. On May 19, 1864, residents of the fledgling gold rush town of Denver awoke to a wall of water slamming into the city with enough force to flatten buildings and rip clothing from its victims. The infamous Big Thompson Canyon flood of 1976 killed 144 residents, tourists and campers. Per the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Coloradoans experienced twenty-two floods with contemporary monetary losses of $2 million or more since the flood of 1864. And as the population continues to grow, the loss of lives, property, crops and livestock may increase. Local author Darla Sue Dollman, who witnessed and survived many of the contemporary disasters, examines the state's most catastrophic flash floods from 1864 to 2013.
About the Author:
Darla Sue Dollman (BA, MFA) worked as a photojournalist for thirty-eight years covering weather disasters for local and national news sources, magazines and websites. She served on the English department faculty at Colorado State University, among other institutions. She now volunteers with the National Weather Service as a storm spotter in Weld County, Colorado. Darla Sue writes about weather disasters on her Wild West Weather website (www.wildwestweather.com)
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5835 wcj Sky Pond Drive
Loveland, CO 80537
When: Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse