 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Loveland
* Colorado
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Loveland
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Colorado's Deadliest Floods

Local author Darla Sue Dollman will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Colorado's Deadliest Floods
Colorado's Deadliest Floods
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Loveland
Colorado

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Loveland - Colorado - US

Subject:
Events

LOVELAND, Colo. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Colorado's Deadliest Floods

Local author Darla Sue Dollman will be available to sign copies of book

Ranked among the top ten states for both disasters and dry climate, Colorado has a long history of extreme weather. On May 19, 1864, residents of the fledgling gold rush town of Denver awoke to a wall of water slamming into the city with enough force to flatten buildings and rip clothing from its victims. The infamous Big Thompson Canyon flood of 1976 killed 144 residents, tourists and campers. Per the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Coloradoans experienced twenty-two floods with contemporary monetary losses of $2 million or more since the flood of 1864. And as the population continues to grow, the loss of lives, property, crops and livestock may increase. Local author Darla Sue Dollman, who witnessed and survived many of the contemporary disasters, examines the state's most catastrophic flash floods from 1864 to 2013.

About the Author:

Darla Sue Dollman (BA, MFA) worked as a photojournalist for thirty-eight years covering weather disasters for local and national news sources, magazines and websites. She served on the English department faculty at Colorado State University, among other institutions. She now volunteers with the National Weather Service as a storm spotter in Weld County, Colorado. Darla Sue writes about weather disasters on her Wild West Weather website (www.wildwestweather.com) and about Colorado history on her Wild West History blog (www.wildwesthistory.blogspot.com).

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5835 wcj Sky Pond Drive

Loveland, CO 80537

When:  Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Loveland, Colorado
Industry:Publishing
Location:Loveland - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share