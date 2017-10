Conservancy of Southwest Florida hosts RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament Nov. 3-5

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* RedSnook Industry:

* Event Location:

* Naples - Florida - US

Contact

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

***@prioritymarketing.com Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

End

-- Conservancy of Southwest Florida will present its annual RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5, raising awareness of the need for clean waterways and water quality's influence on the Southwest Florida ecosystem. Those who wish to support the cause, but cannot compete in the tournament, are invited to attend the Friday Night Kick-Off Party at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Conservancy Nature Center, which is followed by two full days of fishing and an awards reception. The three-day fundraising event will support the work of the Conservancy, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the fishing industry in Everglades City as it struggles to recover from the extensive Hurricane Irma damage."We look forward to the RedSnook tournament each year because it brings the community together for a weekend of fun, all while raising awareness and advocating for Southwest Florida's most valuable natural resources," said Rob Moher, Conservancy of Southwest Florida president and CEO. "This year, we have the additional opportunity to lift up our neighbors as we continue through the hurricane recovery process by supporting a region that was greatly impacted by the storm."The Friday Night Kick-Off Party will feature dinner, drinks and the opportunity to participate in an auction and prize drawing. Tickets for the Friday evening event are available online at www.conservancy.org/redsnook. Following the Friday Night Kick-Off Party, the tournament will continue Saturday and Sunday morning with anglers launching from Naples, Goodland and Chokoloskee for two days of fishing, and will conclude on Sunday night with a celebratory awards reception for anglers and guides held at the Community Foundation of Collier County."Recreational and sport fishing are reliant on clean and abundant water, and the RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament helps keep this resource beautiful and viable for years to come by supporting initiatives that protect our region's waterways," said RedSnook Co-Chairman Henley Shotwell of Surf & Turf Custom.RedSnook Co-Chairman Mokey Shea of Northern Trust adds, "Whether a fishing enthusiast or simply a lover of Southwest Florida's beautiful waters, the RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament provides opportunities for the whole community to support clean water efforts and the areas like Everglades City that have been heavily impacted by the recent hurricane."Sponsors of this year's RedSnook Charity Fishing Tournament include RGM Capital, Tompkins Family, CenturyLink, wcj The Beacon Group at Morgan Stanley, The Kellam Group at BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, A. Vernon Allen Builder, Northern Trust, Florida Weekly, Gallagher Lutgert, Newbury North, Twin Peaks, BCB Home, CliftonLarsonAllen, Naples Beach Brewery, Russell's Clambakes, Service by Jordan, Deep Lagoon Seafood, Mitch's Cookies, Lucky's Market, MANG and Whole Foods Market.For more information about the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament, please email NikkieD@conservancy.org, call 239-403-4200 or visit www.Conservancy.org/RedSnook.The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support the quality of life in Southwest Florida http://www.conservancy.org