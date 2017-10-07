News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Conservancy of Southwest Florida hosts RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament Nov. 3-5
"We look forward to the RedSnook tournament each year because it brings the community together for a weekend of fun, all while raising awareness and advocating for Southwest Florida's most valuable natural resources," said Rob Moher, Conservancy of Southwest Florida president and CEO. "This year, we have the additional opportunity to lift up our neighbors as we continue through the hurricane recovery process by supporting a region that was greatly impacted by the storm."
The Friday Night Kick-Off Party will feature dinner, drinks and the opportunity to participate in an auction and prize drawing. Tickets for the Friday evening event are available online at www.conservancy.org/
"Recreational and sport fishing are reliant on clean and abundant water, and the RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament helps keep this resource beautiful and viable for years to come by supporting initiatives that protect our region's waterways," said RedSnook Co-Chairman Henley Shotwell of Surf & Turf Custom.
RedSnook Co-Chairman Mokey Shea of Northern Trust adds, "Whether a fishing enthusiast or simply a lover of Southwest Florida's beautiful waters, the RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament provides opportunities for the whole community to support clean water efforts and the areas like Everglades City that have been heavily impacted by the recent hurricane."
Sponsors of this year's RedSnook Charity Fishing Tournament include RGM Capital, Tompkins Family, CenturyLink, wcj The Beacon Group at Morgan Stanley, The Kellam Group at BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, A. Vernon Allen Builder, Northern Trust, Florida Weekly, Gallagher Lutgert, Newbury North, Twin Peaks, BCB Home, CliftonLarsonAllen, Naples Beach Brewery, Russell's Clambakes, Service by Jordan, Deep Lagoon Seafood, Mitch's Cookies, Lucky's Market, MANG and Whole Foods Market.
For more information about the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's RedSnook Catch and Release Charity Tournament, please email NikkieD@conservancy.org, call 239-403-4200 or visit www.Conservancy.org/
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support the quality of life in Southwest Florida http://www.conservancy.org.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse