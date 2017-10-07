 
Industry News





Castellex Ltd. at Safety Trade Expo RISCON TOKYO 2017

 
 
Air350 at RISCON TOKYO 2017 October
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The biggest Security & Safety Trade Expo (RISCON TOKYO) 2017, the trade show KICK OFF in Tokyo Big Sight today 11th October 2017 for security, safety, risk and crisis management; and those related market in Japan. This three days show expects to attract more than 60,000 worldwide trade visitors and 350 exhibitors, including leading Japanese security and safety manufacturers and service providers.

NBC filtration system "AIR350" from the United Kingdom, which wcj Natural Promotion Co., Ltd. sells as an agent, also became Japan's first landing.

The visitor's interest concentrates on its innovative design and powerful functions, which is unlikely to be a NBC solution systems , and many questions were received. International Trade and Investment Section,British Embassy Tokyo which is exhibited at SEECAT (unique exhibition specialized in counter-terrorism equipment, services and information in Japan going on at the same time ) , also showed great interest about AIR350.

Natural Promotion Co., Ltd will exhibit this "AIR 350" during the exhibition period, accumulate customer data, and use it as important data of future sales policy. The exhibition is being held at the Tokyo Big Sight until Friday, 13th Octber, Japan time.

Visit http://www.castellex.com for details

