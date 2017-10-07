News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Castellex Ltd. at Safety Trade Expo RISCON TOKYO 2017
NBC filtration system "AIR350" from the United Kingdom, which wcj Natural Promotion Co., Ltd. sells as an agent, also became Japan's first landing.
The visitor's interest concentrates on its innovative design and powerful functions, which is unlikely to be a NBC solution systems , and many questions were received. International Trade and Investment Section,British Embassy Tokyo which is exhibited at SEECAT (unique exhibition specialized in counter-terrorism equipment, services and information in Japan going on at the same time ) , also showed great interest about AIR350.
Natural Promotion Co., Ltd will exhibit this "AIR 350" during the exhibition period, accumulate customer data, and use it as important data of future sales policy. The exhibition is being held at the Tokyo Big Sight until Friday, 13th Octber, Japan time.
Visit http://www.castellex.com for details
Contact
Nijole Mace
02034440066
info@castellex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse