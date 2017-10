Shell Point 2017-2018 Concert Series kicks off in November

Talented artists take the stage during Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series

-- Shell Point Retirement Community is pleased to announce the lineup of performances and activities in store for its 2017-2018 Concert Series, beginning early November. Events are open to the public, with tickets available online at www.shellpoint.org/concerts or by phone at 239-454-2067.Segmented into four distinct musical programs: Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Concerts and Conversations, and Southwest Florida Symphony, the 2017-2018 Concert Series will bring a variety of local and international performers to the Shell Point campus.Theprogram includes two events that feature one-of-a-kind items or artwork presented by the talented residents of Shell Point:Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.– Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.Theprogram introduces a variety of talent-filled musical ensembles to the Village Church Auditorium. This year's performances include:– Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.– Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.– Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.– Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.– Tuesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m.Presented in an intimate setting at the Grand Cypress Room at The Woodlands, theseries offers a selection of performances for classical music enthusiasts to enjoy, each followed by fellowship and a dessert reception with the musicians. Featured artists include:– Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.– Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.– Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.– Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m.Shell Point has once again partnered with theto present several performances that showcase the orchestra's symphonic repertoire. Held at the Village Church on The Island, performances include:§ wcj– Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m.– Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m.– Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m.– Thursday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.