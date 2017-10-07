News By Tag
Shell Point 2017-2018 Concert Series kicks off in November
Segmented into four distinct musical programs: Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Concerts and Conversations, and Southwest Florida Symphony, the 2017-2018 Concert Series will bring a variety of local and international performers to the Shell Point campus.
The Fine Arts program includes two events that feature one-of-a-kind items or artwork presented by the talented residents of Shell Point:
§ Holiday Artist and Artisan Bazaar – Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
§ 2018 Shell Point Art Show and Sale – Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.
The Performing Arts program introduces a variety of talent-filled musical ensembles to the Village Church Auditorium. This year's performances include:
§ All Is Calm – Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
§ Glenn Miller Orchestra – Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
§ Barrage 8 – Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
§ The StepCrew – Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.
§ My Sinatra, Starring Cary Hoffman – Tuesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Presented in an intimate setting at the Grand Cypress Room at The Woodlands, the Concerts and Conversations series offers a selection of performances for classical music enthusiasts to enjoy, each followed by fellowship and a dessert reception with the musicians. Featured artists include:
§ Thomas Pandolfi, Pianist– Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
§ Evan Drachman, Cellist – Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
§ Washington Saxophone Quartet – Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
§ Vega String Quartet – Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m.
Shell Point has once again partnered with the Southwest Florida Symphony to present several performances that showcase the orchestra's symphonic repertoire. Held at the Village Church on The Island, performances include:
§ wcj From Baroque to Jazz – Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
§ Holiday Pops: A Charlie Brown Christmas – Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
§ For the Love of Beethoven – Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
§ From Copland to the Classics – Thursday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.
About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.
