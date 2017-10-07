News By Tag
The 9th Annual Mario V. Chalmers Foundation Golf Tournament & VIP Mixer Raised more than $20,000
With the help of our Event Sponsor and multiple others who donated their time the Mario V Chalmers Foundation raised more than $20,000 for the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
The weekend wrapped up on Monday, August 14, 2017 with 18 holes of golf at The Jayhawk Club, drinks, lunch catered by the club and contests on the course. Later that evening, guests mingled at the Club house to enjoy a buffet dinner and award ceremony. This years winners were the KU Men's Basketball Coaches!
The Mario V. Chalmers Foundation creates and supports community-based programs that encourage the positive development of youth through sports and education. Half of the proceeds benefitted Boys & Girls Clubs of Lawrence's new Teen Center. The new Teen Center will serve more than 250 teens on a daily basis – five times as many middle school and high school students than the current Center.
"Helping others has always been a significant part of my life. I'm so blessed to be able to give back to a community that has continuously showed their support for me throughout the years," said Mario Chalmers, Founder of MVCF.
On behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lawrence, Executive Director Colby Wilson stated, "We are so grateful for everything that Mario and the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation does to help so many Lawrence community members. This is a great example of how events like these can have a direct impact on teens in Lawrence."
Event sponsors included McDonald's of Lawrence; Crown Toyota, Scion, and Volkswagen of Lawrence; Scott Still of The Still Raye Group; Cassie Weatherwax-Brack;
ABOUT THE MARIO V. CHALMERS FOUNDATION
The mission of the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation is to create and support community-based programs that encourage the positive development of youth through sports and education and fund initiatives for breast cancer research and treatment. The foundation also strives to empower, inspire and enable youth to live healthy lifestyles, put education first and give back to their communities. Each activity supported by the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation encourages youths to stay positive and remind them that in times of adversity...we must perform. For more information, please like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LAWRENCE
At the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence we dream a world where every child is given the opportunity to succeed in life and experience a brighter future. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence offers 14 program sites across town, 13 within elementary schools, where we provide an outcome-driven Club experience to help each member achieve academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. Our caring adult mentors incorporate the five key elements for positive youth development – a safe and positive environment, fun, supportive relationships, opportunities and expectations and recognition – for 1,400 young people every day.
