News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas Traditions Roofing Team Members Volunteer to Restore Home's Exterior
The team provided a complete new roof and other exterior repairs to the Georgetown, Texas homeowner.
Community Restore was founded in 2009 to organize youth and other volunteers to help homeowners in the Georgetown, Texas area who had a need for exterior repairs but didn't have the ability either financially or physically to get the work done. In 2010, Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing, became the director of the board for the organization and organizes a project each summer. Volunteers range from 13 to 86 years old and have a strong heart to help.
The 2017 project included an entire roof replacement with new plywood decking, exterior repairs, painting and yard cleanup. When the work was completed, the home looked as good as new, and was in a condition to provide many more years of shelter for the homeowner.
"One of the core values of our business is to give back to the community," explained Pickel. "By volunteering with Community Restore, we are able to use our skills to help repair and restore homes of those who can use a hand. It's always a privilege to be able to help our neighbors."
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas wcj Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
Contact
Karen L. Edwards
***@casimirgroupllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse