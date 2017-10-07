 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


'Health Total' Corporate Wellness Drive: Focusing on Employee Health at Zycus

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Fitness

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Events

MUMBAI, India - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Health Total by Anjali Mukerjee, a wellness and lifestyle brand, is to hold a corporate health awareness programme on October 12 and 13, 2017, at the corporate office of software solutions provider, Zycus, in Mumbai.

The two-day event aims to promote health awareness at the workplace and motivate employees to eat right and adopt a healthy lifestyle. As part of the programme, Health Total nutritionists and doctors will do various analyses as markers of physical health, such as total body fat, bone mass, visceral fat and metabolic age, and make diet and lifestyle recommendations based on these findings.

There will also be an interactive session with Anjali Mukerjee, nutritionist, researcher, columnist, author and founder, as well as Director at Health Total. During this session, employees at Zycus will have the opportunity to ask her questions and get inputs pertaining to food, lifestyle modifications and other health recommendations.

Says Anjali Mukerjee, "Amidst deadlines and the rush of pursuing targets, working professionals often find their health taking a backseat. The Health Total corporate wellness program has been designed with the aim to counter that, by giving them easy-to-follow diet and lifestyle modifications that they can incorporate into their lives and follow comfortably. It's a win-win situation for both the organization as well as the employee wcj when the individual's health is taken care of."

About Health Total (https://www.health-total.com)

Health Total Anjali Mukerjee strives towards promoting health & well-being among the common people and making cost-effective weight loss and lifestyle management solutions available to all. Using natural food & Ayurveda as medicine, therapeutic lifestyle management, counselling and moderate exercise, Health Total offers personalised health plans, which caters to the unique needs of each client. Health Total believes in partnering with its clients towards improving their health & reclaiming life.
End
Source:
Email:***@health-total.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Health Total News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share