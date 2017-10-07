'Health Total' Corporate Wellness Drive: Focusing on Employee Health at Zycus

Spread the Word

-- Health Total by Anjali Mukerjee, a wellness and lifestyle brand, is to hold a corporate health awareness programme on October 12 and 13, 2017, at the corporate office of software solutions provider, Zycus, in Mumbai.The two-day event aims to promote health awareness at the workplace and motivate employees to eat right and adopt a healthy lifestyle. As part of the programme, Health Total nutritionists and doctors will do various analyses as markers of physical health, such as total body fat, bone mass, visceral fat and metabolic age, and make diet and lifestyle recommendations based on these findings.There will also be an interactive session with Anjali Mukerjee, nutritionist, researcher, columnist, author and founder, as well as Director at Health Total. During this session, employees at Zycus will have the opportunity to ask her questions and get inputs pertaining to food, lifestyle modifications and other health recommendations.Says Anjali Mukerjee, "Amidst deadlines and the rush of pursuing targets, working professionals often find their health taking a backseat. The Health Total corporate wellness program has been designed with the aim to counter that, by giving them easy-to-follow diet and lifestyle modifications that they can incorporate into their lives and follow comfortably. It's a win-win situation for both the organization as well as the employee wcj when the individual's health is taken care of."Health Total Anjali Mukerjee strives towards promoting health & well-being among the common people and making cost-effective weight loss and lifestyle management solutions available to all. Using natural food & Ayurveda as medicine, therapeutic lifestyle management, counselling and moderate exercise, Health Total offers personalised health plans, which caters to the unique needs of each client. Health Total believes in partnering with its clients towards improving their health & reclaiming life.