Dubai Hosts the 12th Annual Congress of Natalie Tours' Managers
Over two hundred top sellers of UAE destination tours got together at Atlantis the Palm hotel on the invitation of the leading Russian tour operator
The 12th Annual Congress of Natalie Tours' managers started up in Dubai. Held at the majestic Atlantis the Palm 5*, the event brought together over two hundred CEOs and owners of Russian travel agencies, who have shown the best sales performance in the UAE destination during this year.
For two decades now, the leading Russian tour operator with a 25-year history of work in the Russian travel services market has been holding this event to award best sellers, discuss further cooperation with top managers of retail companies and motivate its partners to promote the travel direction and increase sales of Natalie Tour's services in the UAE.
The solemn opening of the 12th Annual Congress of Natalie Tour's managers was attended by a variety of honored guests, including Vladimir Vorobyev, President of the company, Mr. Adnan Aridi, Managing Director host company Alpha Tours - a long-standing partner of the travel agency in the UAE, UAE travel officers, state and municipal bodies, UAE Migration Service, as well as the leading airline operators flydubai and Emirates, representatives of hotels, and hotel networks, mass media.
Currently, the share of Natalie Tours' customers in the total flow of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE exceeds 15%, and this indicator ranks Natalie Tours as number one travel agency for the UAE destination. According to the results of the past winter season, the United Arab Emirates were in first place in the company's sales structure, accounting for 43% in the revenue distribution and for 37% in the total number of serviced customers. While opening the Managers' Congress, V. Vorobyev said that Natalie Tours planned to "at least double" these indicators.
The top players of the Russian tourist market who gathered in Dubai express confidence that these plans have every chance to be implemented. The major factor driving up the demand for UAE tours is the abolition of entry visas for Russian citizens that came into effect last February. According to the tour operator, since then the sales of tours to the UAE have doubled, still showing a positive growth dynamics. In his welcome address, the head of Natalie Tours also mentioned that currently the UAE rank second among the world's most safe countries (according to the data provided by the World Economic Forum), and, given the realities of our present-day world, this criterion frequently determines the choice of travel destination, especially in case of family vocations with children.
Natalie Tours also emphasize that, over the recent years, the UAE have been steadily maintaining the status of an all-year-round family travel destination, which was significantly promoted by the large-scale opening of Dubai Parks and Resort entertainment complex, together with other obvious advantages offered by the UAE, making it an optimal all-season travel destination for all categories of tourists.
In his opening speech, V. Vorobyev also referred to the rapid development of UAE hotel base and the focus of the country's authorities on boosting the flow of Russian tourists. The speaker observed that all necessary grounds have been laid for the major increase in Natalie Tours' sales targets – the excellent relations with hotels and airline partners, close cooperation with travel officers and with one of the world's top host companies, the development of UAE hotel base and hospitality industry and the country's authentic interest in increasing the flow of Russian tourists. "But, most importantly, the UAE," added the President of Natalie Tours, "are an ideal travel destination in terms of quality-price ratio, given the short flight period, absence of via constrains, perfect service and infrastructure"
Natalie Tours will place an unprecedentedly high stake on the UAE in the upcoming season. To this end, only in 2017 wcj the tour operator conducted five federal-level road shows focusing on the destination, acted as the General Sponsor of the UAE's Day within the framework of Russia's major industry exhibition - Leisure 2017, ran over a hundred master-classes, workshops, webinars, business breakfasts and presentations. Natalie Tours developed one of the market's most sophisticated flight programs to the UAE – starting from October as many as five UAE destination flights are available for Moscow customers on a weekly basis. And, as V. Vorobyev stressed, Red Wings' aircrafts, which operate these flights for Natalie Tours are flying "all fully packed".
The 12th Annual Congress of Natalie Tours' managers will be held in Dubai in October 12-15, 2017. It will offer a highly eventful program, allowing the participants to attend various presentations and business meetings, negotiations and hotel tours, interesting sightseeing and entertainment programs. But the highlight of the Congress will be the ceremony of awarding the top UAE tour sellers, who will be presented with Natalie Tours' Diplomas and valuable gifts.
About the company
Founded in 1992, Natalie Tours is Russia's top tour operator. On several occasions, the company has been acknowledged as the leading travel operator for the European destination. Natalie Tours provides tourist services in more than fifty travel destinations, including Spain, UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Russia, Turkey, France, Austria, Thailand, Andorra, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Portugal, Maldives, Mauritius, Indonesia and Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Malta, Hungary, Belgium, etc., as well as sea cruises, combined tours, MICE services, airline tickets, hotel accommodation, transfers, etc.
