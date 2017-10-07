 
Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Fifty Five and Five shortlisted for National Digital Awards

 
 
Fifty Five and Five shortlisted for National Digital Awards
Fifty Five and Five shortlisted for National Digital Awards
 
LONDON - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Fifty Five and Five has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Web Development Project of the Year at the 2017 Digital Entrepreneur Awards (DEAs).

Fifty Five and Five are a full-service digital marketing agency based in London. Specialising in the Microsoft Partner Network, we help technology companies communicate their services more effectively to drive leads.

The DEAs are the only national awards dedicated to championing digital entrepreneurialism and innovation across the UK and are this year split into North/South regions for the first time.

Chris Wright, founder of Fifty Five and Five, said:

"It is a great achievement to be shortlisted as a finalist for the Web Development Project of the Year. We have worked hard on upending our company website into a constantly-updating content hub, and hope that more businesses will adopt this website model that provides a more engaging user experience. After the work we have put in, it's great to receive recognition from a source like the Digital Entrepreneur Awards."

The finalists wcj beat off competition from hundreds of businesses that entered, across 16 award categories.

The awards, now in their 13th year, cover categories encompassing every component of today's online business ecosystem – from enigmatic leadership to forward-thinking development and cutting-edge creative. Categories include Social Media Campaign of the Year, Most Innovative use of Video or Animation and the coveted Digital Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Previous winners of the awards span a range of sectors, from retail giants like Sainsbury's and Mothercare to smaller, more agile digital specialists like Social Chain and Clicky Media.

Lawrence Jones, CEO of headline sponsor UKFast, said:

"It's extraordinary to see the development of digital across every sector. From creative agencies to law firms and the public sector, everyone needs to evolve their offering to stay ahead of the competition. That's reflected in the sheer number and diversity of entries we've received this year.

"The DEAs are an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best in digital talent from up and down the UK. It's an amazing honour to return as the lead sponsor this year as the awards evolve to encourage involvement from every region in the country.

"This year's finalists have all shown a clear appreciation of challenges faced in business and how to solve them using digital innovation, meeting the everyday needs of their customers by evolving new solutions and approaches. That's what the DEAs are all about."

Visit http://www.fiftyfiveandfive.com/the-blog-page-is-dead/ to learn more about this new website model.

Click to Share