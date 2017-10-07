News By Tag
UltraFlex demonstrates brazing corrugated tubing to stainless steel pipe&cap with Induction Heating
The goal of the demonstration was to braze corrugated tubing to a stainless steel pipe on one end and to a stainless steel cap on the other end, using the company's 5-15 kW Induction Heating system from the UltraHeat W series. A 4-turn coil was custom designed to optimize the heating process for this application.
To braze the cap to the corrugated tubing, one pre-formed braze alloy ring, made from Harris Safety-Silv 45 brazing alloy was used. If additional strength was required at the braze joint, extra rings could be inserted. Brazing flux was applied to the end of the corrugated tubing, where the brazing alloy would sit. The cap was then placed onto the tubing and positioned inside the center of the induction heating coil. With the alloy starting to flow at the target temperature of 1400°F (760°C), small pressure was applied onto the cap to position the cap evenly over the corrugated tubing. The heating process was completed within 20 seconds, using power of 9.83 kW and frequency of 104 kHz.
To braze the stainless steel pipe to the corrugated tubing, brazing rings were applied to the inside of the pipe and brazing flux was applied to the end of the corrugated tubing. The pipe was then placed over the tubing and the center of the braze positioned in the center of the induction coil for heating, at the same target temperature of 1400°F (760°C). This heating process was completed within 26 seconds, at frequency of 106 kHz and using 9.77 kW power. In this case, the weight of the pipe should provide enough pressure so it may be seated evenly on the tubing when the alloy begins to flow.
The brazing demonstration showed that strong and durable joints could be achieved within less than 30 seconds using induction heating. In this fast heating process, wcj a selective and precise heat zone could be defined, resulting in less part distortion and joint stress. Using induction heating, the customer who asked for these UltraFlex demonstrations could achieve more consistent brazing results and large volume production, without the need for batch processing.
About UltraFlex Power Technologies:
Ultraflex Power Technologies (http://ultraflexpower.com) manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.
An induction heating system consists of an induction power supply and a custom-designed inductor (also known as a coil). The induction power supplies are universal systems, with custom coils designed to optimize the heating process for the specific application. These systems can be used for heating conductive materials in variety of applications ranging from metal melting and heat-treating to medical and nanoparticle research.
UltraFlex Power Technologies
Dobrina Bogdanova
***@ultraflexpower.com
