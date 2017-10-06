News By Tag
AsteriskService announced Asterisk Software Development Services
Business communication plays a pivotal role in improving productivity and scalability of any company amid intensifying competition.
AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited has announced Asterisk-based software development services for the global enterprise clients to offer them high-quality VoIP solutions at competitive rates. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService explained the purpose of offering Asterisk software development services with these words: " Asterisk is one of the most preferred open source communication tool kits that provides the maximum flexibility in VoIP-based communication methods irrespective of geographical distance. Our company has expertise in offering VoIP solutions using the Asterisk platform and we have set many milestones while delivering customized solutions to our global clientele. We offer Asterisk-based application and module development services while catering for the unified communication requirements of SMEs. Our extensive support in customization, configuration, and modification can address changing requirements of small and mid-size companies in a cost-effective manner." He concluded.
At this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob lavished praise on the developer team at wcj AsteriskService and gave a synopsis of the importance of Asterisk software for the business, " Our team of experienced Asterisk developers strives for meeting the client's communication requirements while using the technological advancements and advanced features of Asterisk innovatively. Asterisk development expertise enables our team to create a software solution that facilitates our global corporate clients to leverage all the features and benefits of Asterisk. Businesses can get improved collaboration, enhanced flexibility, and robust scalability through integrating tailored Asterisk software in their existing communication system. The software developed by AsteriskService can facilitate the enterprises to get the most from the revolutionary VoIP technology while establishing the real-time communication."
AsteriskService offers premium solutions in the domains of conferencing, multi-tenant voice and SMS broadcasting, call center, IVR, and SBC (Session Border Controller) since a long time with a high client satisfaction ratio using Asterisk framework. The company offers bespoke development for a communication system, software, application, and module along with 24/7 technical assistance at competitive rates. AsteriskService also offers top quality AGI (Asterisk Gateway Interface) scripting services.
Visit AsteriskService page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
