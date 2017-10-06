News By Tag
Big Trees Inc. Transplants Two Large Native Willow Trees
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked by a general contractor to transplant two large, native Willow trees to a property being developed in Redmond, WA.
Big Trees started the project a number of weeks after their first discussion with the general contractor, and began preparing to lift the 35-foot to 40-foot tall Willows. These Willows will offer a significant amount of branches and leaves to the southeast corner of the property, creating privacy and character.
The Big Trees crews spent two days digging the trees' root systems and binding them tight with burlap, heavy rope and stretch wrap plastic. Once the root balls were ready, Big Trees applied some of their largest rigging straps to these root balls for the track hoe to connect to and lift the trees across the property to their new homes.
Todd Holmes, Operations wcj Manager at Big Trees, mentioned: "It's always exciting to see just how these larger trees break free from their original positions, considering how long they've been growing in those places before we're asked to move them around. These big guys have to weigh around 12-15,000 pounds each, and luckily our monster 40-foot long, 24-inch wide straps are able to get them airborne and moved onto safer land!"
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
