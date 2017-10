GET's CEO, Dain Schult, Amplifies Its Rural Country Strategy

GET's Home Grown Country Strategy

Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.

Dain L. Schult, CEO

Global Entertainment Technology, Inc. ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, is providing more background information on how its rural Country-themed programming elements will work as GET goes forward.

CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We'd like to further amplify exactly how its small-town programming strategy will work through the division that will handle all the Terrestrial and Internet Radio programming. Those elements will be folded into the overall strategy. A significant opportunity exists in rural markets where radio is still thriving.

People in these communities of 5,000 to 100,000, listen to their radios to find out what is going on in their towns. They care about commodity market reports and up-to-the-minute local weather forecasts that can affect their crops. They care about what is going on in their town and appreciate the community news and events items presented by their local radio stations.

GET is a holding company for future operations, acquisitions and public trading and will serve as the umbrella for all these operations. Its unique strategy is through its acquisition structure. The largest radio roll-ups have failed as those consolidators have discovered, centralizing all their stations and functions have proven only to reduce the stations profitability and create a disloyal user base. GET proposes to partner with each owner of the stations that it acquires, maintain the status quo of these broadcast cash flow positive companies and give them a toolbox full of other avenues to generate revenue, provide quality localized content and increase their revenue by their decision to adopt the other tools that GET provides.

Many of the residents of these communities also do not have access to high speed Internet. Currently, 53% of rural Americans lack access to broadband as defined by the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"). It's a myth that people in rural markets do not care about technology - according to the FCC people in these markets adopt high speed Internet access at the same rate as people in urban environments. This creates a unique opportunity for GET to enter these markets by acquiring their media, then to leverage these properties to deliver next-generation technologies, high speed Internet access, energy generation products and Internet radio.

Our strategy will be the overlay of all our rural strategy - no matter what audience someone needs to reach to sell their product or service, we will have a radio station that will reach them. From the smallest rural areas (Terrestrial Radio) to the entire world (Internet Radio), our stations will showcase our advertisers and sponsors. We will listen to them first. We won't be selling a "one-size fits all" advertising strategy. We will get them quickly and effectively to their destination of customer satisfaction with tangible results. With our stations, our advertisers will be on the air everywhere."