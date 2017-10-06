 
Industry News





Joe Noonan, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Unitrends to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Joe Noonan, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Unitrends will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Back to the Basics: A Practical Guide in Combatting Ransomware LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for November 13, 2017 @ 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET.

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/computers-telecommunications/practical-guide-in-combatting-ransomware

About Joe Noonan

Joe Noonan has spent 15 years delivering hardware and software technology solutions for virtualization, cloud, data protection, and disaster recovery.  He has worked for Unitrends since 2010 driving its product, messaging, and content strategies for data protection, recovery automation, and cloud disaster recovery and migration.

About Unitrends

Unitrends increases uptime and confidence in a world in which IT professionals must do more with less.  Unitrends leverages high-availability hardware and software engineering, cloud economics, enterprise power with consumer-grade design, and customer-obsessed support to natively provide all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity.

Event Synopsis:

Ransomware as described by the majority is a special type of malware attack that is designed to hijack and disable the functionality of a computer and demand payments from victims to have their files decrypted. In the first quarter of 2016 alone, a record of $209 million were collected by ransomware attackers from their victims. With the surprising number of ransomware attacks recorded in the previous year, many consumers, industry watchers and analysts are anticipating stronger and widespread proliferation of these attacks in the coming years.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Ransomware. wcj Speakers will go beyond the basics and present the best practices and strategies in combatting ransomware and avoiding potential risks and pitfalls.

Key topics include:

·         Ransomware: Fundamental Framework

·         Remarkable Ransomware Attacks

·         Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls

·         Best Practices and Practical Tips in Combatting Ransomware

·         5 Ways Backup Stops Ransomware

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
