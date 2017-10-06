News By Tag
Joe Noonan, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Unitrends to Speak at TKG's Event
About Joe Noonan
Joe Noonan has spent 15 years delivering hardware and software technology solutions for virtualization, cloud, data protection, and disaster recovery. He has worked for Unitrends since 2010 driving its product, messaging, and content strategies for data protection, recovery automation, and cloud disaster recovery and migration.
About Unitrends
Unitrends increases uptime and confidence in a world in which IT professionals must do more with less. Unitrends leverages high-availability hardware and software engineering, cloud economics, enterprise power with consumer-grade design, and customer-obsessed support to natively provide all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity.
Event Synopsis:
Ransomware as described by the majority is a special type of malware attack that is designed to hijack and disable the functionality of a computer and demand payments from victims to have their files decrypted. In the first quarter of 2016 alone, a record of $209 million were collected by ransomware attackers from their victims. With the surprising number of ransomware attacks recorded in the previous year, many consumers, industry watchers and analysts are anticipating stronger and widespread proliferation of these attacks in the coming years.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Ransomware. wcj Speakers will go beyond the basics and present the best practices and strategies in combatting ransomware and avoiding potential risks and pitfalls.
Key topics include:
· Ransomware: Fundamental Framework
· Remarkable Ransomware Attacks
· Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls
· Best Practices and Practical Tips in Combatting Ransomware
· 5 Ways Backup Stops Ransomware
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
