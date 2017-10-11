 
Industry News





Third annual motorcycle ride to benefit animals in need

Bike ride to benefit animals in need for motorcycle enthusiast in Houston
 
 
jimgroup
jimgroup
HOUSTON - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal rescue group, Jimisu and her Beauties is bringing leather & lace together once again. Saturday, October 14th for Houston area motorcycle enthusiast, participants from all over Houston and surrounding areas are looking forward to being part of the ride of tradition that's all about having a great time, while helping raise funds for the organization's spay & nutering program.  Each year the group founder, Jimisu Balko known as "Queen of Furbabies" & her volunteers known as "The Beauties" oraganize such events to raise funds & awareness to benefit animals in need. Glitz, glamour & a little bit country; Jimisu & her Beauties Calendars are available to purchase online and will also be for sale at the third annual "Ride it Like Beast" wcj event.

The third annual 'Ride it like a Beast' will be bigger and better than ever. The event will begin at 11:00 am at San Jacinto Harley Davidson in Pasadena.  There is still time to sign up and be involved. Please visit the links below for more information.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit
https://www.facebook.com/JimisuandHerBeautiesTheOriginalB...

www.jimisuandherbeauties.com

Contact
Kristina Johnson
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Jimisu & her Beauties
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Animals, Motorcycles, Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Page Updated Last on: Oct 11, 2017
