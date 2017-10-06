News By Tag
Baby K'tan Expands their Carrier Sizing Categories
Baby K'tan to offer a new size XXS option for their flagship product
The brand made the decision to modify their sizing after careful consideration and evaluation of market demographics, research and customer feedback. With the addition of the XXS, Baby K'tan has made additional improvements to the sizing chart ranges, but it will only affect select shoppers who are petite/size 0 or who were previously in the L and XL size categories. Individuals who currently own a Baby K'tan Baby Carrier can continue to use their carrier. Safety and usage are not affected.
"Every individual is unique and we know that sizing is not an exact science, but our continuous research and development has allowed us to improve upon our accuracy and we are enthusiastic about these updates," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-founder of Baby K'tan. "This will progress our brand forward and provide a better experience for our customers."
With a growing global market, the XXS category will also help support the efforts of the brand's nearly ten Asia distributors, whose demographics largely demand the new carrier size.
For help choosing the correct size carrier, customers can visit WWW.BABYKTAN.COM/
Retail and wholesale accounts may direct their inquiries to sales@babyktan.com.
Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society.
Tali Zipper
VP of Marketing, Baby K'tan
***@babyktan.com
