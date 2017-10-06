 
News By Tag
* Baby Carrier
* Babywearing
* Baby Gear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Davie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Baby K'tan Expands their Carrier Sizing Categories

Baby K'tan to offer a new size XXS option for their flagship product
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Baby Carrier
Babywearing
Baby Gear

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Davie - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

DAVIE, Fla. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Baby K'tan, LLC has updated their carrier sizing chart to include a new size XXS category as well as well as improve the current sizing chart ranges. The changes will allow consumers to more accurately select their personal size and will allow the product to cater to a wider demographic of consumers.

The brand made the decision to modify their sizing after careful consideration and evaluation of market demographics, research and customer feedback. With the addition of the XXS, Baby K'tan has made additional improvements to the sizing chart ranges, but it will only affect select shoppers who are petite/size 0 or who were previously in the L and XL size categories. Individuals who currently own a Baby K'tan Baby Carrier can continue to use their carrier. Safety and usage are not affected.

"Every individual is unique and we know that sizing is not an exact science, but our continuous research and development has allowed us to improve upon our accuracy and we are enthusiastic about these updates," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-founder of Baby K'tan. "This will progress our brand forward and provide a better experience for our customers."

With a growing global market, the XXS category will also help support the efforts of the brand's nearly ten Asia distributors, whose demographics largely demand the new carrier size.

Contact Baby K'tan

For help choosing the correct size carrier, customers can visit WWW.BABYKTAN.COM/SIZING where they will find an interactive sizing calculator. For additional wcj questions or comments, customers may reach out to the K'tan Care team at info@babyktan.com or 866-YES-KTAN (937-5826).

Retail and wholesale accounts may direct their inquiries to sales@babyktan.com.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html) is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society.

Contact
Tali Zipper
VP of Marketing, Baby K'tan
***@babyktan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Carrier, Babywearing, Baby Gear
Industry:Retail
Location:Davie - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baby K'tan, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share