CoolSculpting® Event November 1, 2017

Bye Bye Bat Wings CoolSculpting® Event – Learn about CoolSculpting®, especially getting rid of underarm fat

-- Join Sheri Golden, Founder of Allure Rejuvenation Center at this CoolSculpting®Event as she discusses CoolSculpting®, the world's #1 non-invasive fat reduction procedure. More specifically, Sheri will be conducting a live demo on how CoolSculpting can alleviate "bat wings" or unwanted underarm fat.At the event, you will learn about· What CoolSculpting®is.· How CoolSculpting®works.· Where can CoolSculpting®be used.· Who is a candidate.Allure will also be serving wine, hors d'oeuvres and holding a raffle at this educational, but social and interactive eventWednesday, November 1, 20175:00 – 7:00 PMAllure Rejuvenation CenterWithin Marsha Tobias Salon1605 Locust StreetWalnut Creek, CA 94596Don't miss this great opportunity to learn from Sheri. She was one of the first medical professionals to use the first generation of the CoolSculpting®technology over 7 years ago. Her feedback along with other leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other medical professionals helped evolve the technology to its current form resulting in shorter treatment times and a more effective wcj response in eliminating fatPlease RSVP at http://coolsculpting.app.rsvpify.com/ Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA, and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at