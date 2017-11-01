 
News By Tag
* Coolsculpting
* Beauty
* Fat Elimination
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Walnut Creek
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


CoolSculpting® Event November 1, 2017

Bye Bye Bat Wings CoolSculpting® Event – Learn about CoolSculpting®, especially getting rid of underarm fat
 
 
Worlds #1 non-invasive fat-reduction procedure
Worlds #1 non-invasive fat-reduction procedure
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coolsculpting
* Beauty
* Fat Elimination

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Walnut Creek - California - US

Subject:
* Events

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Sheri Golden, Founder of Allure Rejuvenation Center at this CoolSculpting® Event as she discusses CoolSculpting®, the world's #1 non-invasive fat reduction procedure. More specifically, Sheri will be conducting a live demo on how CoolSculpting can alleviate "bat wings" or unwanted underarm fat.

At the event, you will learn about

·      What CoolSculpting® is.
·      How CoolSculpting® works.
·      Where can CoolSculpting® be used.
·      Who is a candidate.

Allure will also be serving wine, hors d'oeuvres and holding a raffle at this educational, but social and interactive event


Details:

Date:          Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Time:          5:00 – 7:00 PM
Location:       Allure Rejuvenation Center
       Within Marsha Tobias Salon
       1605 Locust Street
       Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Don't miss this great opportunity to learn from Sheri. She was one of the first medical professionals to use the first generation of the CoolSculpting® technology over 7 years ago. Her feedback along with other leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other medical professionals helped evolve the technology to its current form resulting in shorter treatment times and a more effective wcj response in eliminating fat

Please RSVP at http://coolsculpting.app.rsvpify.com/

About Allure Rejuvenation Center

Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA, and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
Source:Allure Rejuvenation Center
Email:***@allurerc.com Email Verified
Tags:Coolsculpting, Beauty, Fat Elimination
Industry:Beauty
Location:Walnut Creek - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vizionera News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share