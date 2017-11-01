News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CoolSculpting® Event November 1, 2017
Bye Bye Bat Wings CoolSculpting® Event – Learn about CoolSculpting®, especially getting rid of underarm fat
At the event, you will learn about
· What CoolSculpting®
· How CoolSculpting®
· Where can CoolSculpting®
· Who is a candidate.
Allure will also be serving wine, hors d'oeuvres and holding a raffle at this educational, but social and interactive event
Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Location: Allure Rejuvenation Center
Within Marsha Tobias Salon
1605 Locust Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Don't miss this great opportunity to learn from Sheri. She was one of the first medical professionals to use the first generation of the CoolSculpting®
Please RSVP at http://coolsculpting.app.rsvpify.com/
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA, and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse