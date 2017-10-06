News By Tag
Lennar launches Student Loan Mortgage Program in Colorado, first to offer it nationwide
"We are so thrilled to offer this program because we know that student loan can be a huge barrier to individuals who want to become a first-time homebuyer," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "It's great to be able to expand even further on what we do best, making the dream of homeownership a reality!"
In the U.S., 41 percent of college educated Americans have postponed trying to buy their first home directly because of their student loan debt. Now, with our Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program, student loan debt no longer has to be a barrier.
Lennar Colorado is offering the program at 27 communities in several cities. With communities in Aurora, Commerce City, Castle Pines, Arvada, Thornton, Elizabeth, Denver, Parker, Erie, Longmont and Littleton now selling new homes that are participating in the program, homeshoppers have a wide variety of locations, home designs and price points to choose from.
Lennar has always distinguished themselves through other builders in part through their signature Everything's Included® program, which also helps simplify wcj the new homebuying process while adding tremendous value. It works by including today's popular features and upgrades as standard, instead of charging extra to the purchase price of the home, which in turn allows homebuyers to get the home of their dreams without having to watch the price tag climb.
Because of Lennar's national purchasing power they are able to include today's hottest features in their new homes in an affordable way. Lennar Colorado offers Everything's Included features in all their new homes such as granite or quartz countertops, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, the latest in home automation technology, commercial strength Wi-Fi and so much more, with specific features varying per community.
It's a great time to enter the new home market and the Student Loan Mortgage Program is making it easier for many homebuyers than ever before. Start your search today or learn more by visiting https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
