RippleNami Named Finalist in Two Categories 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Stevie Award Winners to Be Announced in New York on November 17, 2017
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.
"This is tremendous acknowledgement of RippleNami's first-of-its-
Two weeks ago, at the United Nations General Assembly, Sierra Leone's delegation made a bold announcement to partner with RippleNami to transform Sierra Leone into Africa's first "Smart Country." The program accelerates progress toward achieving President Koroma's vision for Sierra Leone to become a green, inclusive, middle-income country.
RippleNami architects the blockchain data visualization platform (https://ripplenami.com/
"Every year we say that the current crop of Stevies for Women nominations couldn't be better, and the next year we're proven wrong," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The judges' scores and comments bear witness to the fact that this year we will honor a truly remarkable class of women and women-led organizations in New York on November 17."
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. RippleNami is a Finalist in the Best New Product and Startup of the Year category.
Finalists were chosen by more than 170 professionals wcj worldwide serving on five specialized judging committees. Jurors' average scores will also determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the finalists.
Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, November 17. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the USA and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
About RippleNami, Inc.
RippleNami develops and deploys complete blockchain-based solutions to accelerate mass adoption of digital technologies in any developing country. RippleNami solutions drive new standards for cost-effectiveness and scalability, empowering any nation to transform itself through digitization, and swiftly benefit from a "Smart Country" standing. RippleNami's blockchain data visualization platform integrates diverse data sets from unlimited sources. The platform's visualization capability paints a multi-dimensional picture of all relevant information to quickly identify trends, patterns and gaps to produce informed decisions faster. RippleNami solutions enable emergent economies to generate process, manage, share and transact information on a national scale – opening up a world of opportunities for economic inclusion for its citizens and independence for the nation. For more information about RippleNami, visit www.ripplenami.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.
