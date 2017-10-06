News By Tag
Watercolor Show Opens Nov. 3 in Northbrook
Implied Horizons: Watercolors by Anne Nordhaus-Bike to be shown at Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Northbrook, IL; Opening Reception Nov. 3.
The show will be free and open to the public throughout its run. Five Seasons Family Sports Club is at 1300 Techny Rd., Northbrook, IL, 60062.
Nordhaus-Bike also will give an artist's talk on the exhibition, with refreshments, at the club on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.
Implied Horizons will display 21 of Nordhaus-Bike's latest watercolors. None has ever been exhibited before.
"The series came about while I was exploring the interplay and synthesis that occur when disparate things come together along an axis, implying a horizon," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I loved seeing how I could combine contrasting colors, and even quite bold ones, and still evoke a feeling of peace.
"All these paintings carry an essence of peace, stillness, and tranquility,"
Nordhaus-Bike is pleased to exhibit at the Five Seasons.
"It's a great thrill to have the opportunity to share my paintings at the beautiful Five Seasons Family Sports Club," Nordhaus-Bike said. "It's a premier year-round high-energy sports club focused on family leisure and entertainment, improving sports performance, and maintaining overall health.
"The club is a gorgeous setting for showcasing my work," she added. "And everyone at Five Seasons has been so gracious in helping me create this opportunity to share my paintings."
Implied Horizons is open during regular club hours, which are wcj Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on Nordhaus-Bike and her art, log on to https://artistanne.com/
Nordhaus-Bike, who lives and works in Chicago, is pleased to return to her hometown of Northbrook for the show.
"This show takes me back to my roots in a big way," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I grew up in Northbrook and lived there until my mid-20s. Also, I got my artistic start as a watercolor painter there.
"So it's been wonderful to go back to my hometown to plan this show, and the Five Seasons Family Sports Club is a great venue," she said.
Nordhaus-Bike earned an A.B. in art history from the University of Chicago. She is affiliated with Woman Made Gallery in Chicago, and was artist-in-residence for Curves of Brookfield, IL. She has exhibited at Woman Made, the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Chicago and Indian Prairie public libraries, and the Hinsdale Center for the Arts, as well as Dix Art Mix, As You Like It gallery, Burkhart Studios, Eclectic Junction, Excalibur, insideART, Peter Jones gallery, private businesses, and other venues.
She is an expert on the value of art for relaxation and stress relief and has had many speaking engagements. Nordhaus-Bike is a frequent guest on the Frank Fontana Show on WGN-Radio 720 in Chicago, and she is the author of the book, Follow the Sun, which features several of her paintings.
For more information about Nordhaus-Bike, log on to https://artistanne.com/
