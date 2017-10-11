News By Tag
Crystal Cove Soiree Celebrated with Elegant Dining, Dancing and Fundraising in Fabulous Setting
Funds raised at the Soiree will support important education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards.
"It was a milestone year and our 15th annual soiree similarly was superb from start to finish. This year we announced our name change to Crystal Cove Conservancy shortly after receiving unanimous approval from the Coastal Commission for permits to restore the final 17 historic cottages at the north end of our beach," said Alix Hobbs, president and chief executive officer, Crystal Cove Conservancy. "Our environmental science and marine biology educational programs grew to 4,500 students this year and thanks to the success of the 2017 Soiree guests' generous support, the number of students will grow even higher in the new year."
Funds raised at the Soiree will support important education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards. The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park. The Conservancy has become a statewide model for how funds can be reinvested into the park.
The Soiree began at sunset with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction. The Resort at Pelican Hill donated the hors d'oeuvres as well as the delectable dinner duo of filet mignon and Maine lobster. A live auction, live music and dancing to Super Diamond, the popular Neil Diamond tribute band, rounded out the evening. Guests had opportunities to purchase fabulous luxury silent and live auction items, as well as supported fund-a-need, to help with student scholarships for important STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math). In an opportunity drawing, Lili McGraw won a three-night stay in the beachfront Crystal Cove Cottage #14, and David and Karen Lagrew won the Bin Drop trip to Cabo to stay at Casa Tequila for 3 nights and 4 days.
Laura Davick, Founder and Vice President of the Conservancy, noted, "Our community has been so supportive since the earliest days, when we fought hard to keep our Cove from becoming a luxury resort. Instead, Crystal Cove is on the National Registry of Historic Places, is one of California's newest Historical Landmarks, and is arguably the region's singular, unchanged place in the sun. More than 25,000 overnight guests enjoy our 29 cottages already wcj restored and we believe the community will continue to support our largest preservation initiative to date, to renovate the final 17 cottages on the North Beach that will bring true sustainability to Crystal Cove for future generations."
Many companies, foundations and individuals sponsored this year's Soiree, including: The Resort at Pelican Hill (Title Sponsor), Massen Greene Foundation, Anonymous, Eva and Doug Le Bon, Gardner Grout Foundation, Firebrand Media LLC, Christine Carr, Winston's Crown Jewelers, Lori and Harley Bassman, Buchanan Brand+Design, , Crystal Cove Beach Cottages, Laura Davick, Farmers & Merchants Bank, The Hexberg Family Foundation, Bonnie Gregory and Shirley Quackenbush, HKA Marketing Communications, , Keith and Mara Murray, Roger's Gardens, Susan Tate, Anonymous, Michael and Tricia Berns, Capital Group, Charles Schwab, Paula and Jeff Cole, Jose A. Collazo, Contrarian Group, Diana and Gareth Evans, Expedia, Inc., Fuscoe Engineering, Inc., Jackson Lewis, P.C., Little Diversified Architectural Consulting Inc., Promo Codes 2017, Michael Ray, Teddie Ray, Fred and Wendy Salter, Joan Irvine Smith & Athalie R. Clarke Foundation, Laura Tarbox, The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation, and University of California, Irvine.
About Crystal Cove Conservancy
Crystal Cove Conservancy is the nonprofit public benefit partner to Crystal Cove State Park, employing a social enterprise model to fund important preservation, education and conservation initiatives that will cultivate our planet's next generation of environmental stewards ensuring that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for generations. The Conservancy, formerly known as Crystal Cove Alliance, was founded in 1999 by Laura Davick to save Crystal Cove Historic District from being developed into a luxury resort property.
The Conservancy works in partnership with California State Parks to provide stewardship support for Crystal Cove's nearly 2,800 acres of public lands including: The Crystal Cove Historic District and beach cottages (a National Register of Historic Places site); 2,400 acres of pristine wilderness habitat and the unspoiled Moro Canyon watershed (a National Natural Landmark site); over three miles of rocky beach coastline and intertidal habitat; 400 acres of coastal bluff habitat; and special underwater and offshore areas including the Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area MPA. By being a stewardship partner for this Southern California jewel, the Conservancy has been uniquely positioned to develop a nationally recognized STEM education program that uses authentic field science and monitoring to immerse students and community members in the practice of conservation and open space management. For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org.
