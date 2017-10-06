 
News By Tag
* Ardmore
* Main Line
* Philadelphia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Taste of Ardmore to Highlight Ardmore Restaurants; Kitchen and Home Brew Competitions

Nearly two dozen restaurants and bars return to Taste of Ardmore for one of Ardmore's tastiest nights of the year!
 
 
Taste+of+Ardmore,+Ardmore,+Pennsylvania,+Food+Fest
Taste+of+Ardmore,+Ardmore,+Pennsylvania,+Food+Fest
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ardmore
* Main Line
* Philadelphia

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

PHILADELPHIA - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Join the Ardmore community for the ninth Annual Taste of Ardmore, produced by The Ardmore Initiative, presented and hosted by Ardmore Toyota. This signature fall event allows guests to sample a variety of dishes prepared by Ardmore restaurants and enjoy hand-selected wines, specialty cocktails, and craft brews.

Taste of Ardmore focuses on Ardmore's vibrant and growing restaurant scene – demonstrating why Ardmore is becoming a true Main Line destination for food lovers.  Businesses bringing their best "tastes" include: Iron Hill Brewery, Jack McShea's of Ardmore, Maido, Marokko, Not Your Average Joe's, PokéOno, Sam's Asian Cuisine, The Tasting Room and more.  Newcomers participating for the first time this year include Delice et Chocolat, The Bercy, and Yi's Boba.  Tired Hands Brewing Company, Dad's Hat Rye, Main Line Wine Events, Manatawny Still Works, McCloskey's Tavern, Dressler Estate and more will be providing libations to round out the evening fun. Taste returns on October 12, 2017 from 5:30pm-9:00pm. For more info, visit http://www.tasteofardmore.com

Taste of Ardmore is an opportunity for Ardmore restaurants to showcase some of their best dishes and this year is no exception.  Delice et Chocolat, the French pastry shop that has been delighting patrons since its opening, will feature a coffee bar and assorted sweets. One of the newest restaurants to Ardmore, The Bercy, will stay true to its French roots serving a chicken liver mousse and smoked salmon rillettes.  Another newcomer to Downtown Ardmore, Yi's Boba, will serve milk tea with various toppings.  "Our restaurants always put their best dish forward for Taste," said Vilardo.  "Guests can expect returning favorites like PokéOno, serving a fresh tuna or salmon dish and Maido with their popular Japanese curry – there will be something for everyone!"

The following Ardmore establishments and local distilleries will present tastes of their best dishes, wines, beers, and spirits at Taste of Ardmore:

The Bercy: Chicken Liver Mousse and Smoked Salmon Rillettes

Besito: Mexican: Taco de Tinga (Chicken), Taco de Carnitas (Pork), and Guacamole with Margarita Pasion Caliente

Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey: Dad's Hat Classic Rye Whiskey (Craft Whiskey of the Year), Dad's Hat Vermouth Finish Rye Whiskey, Dad's Hat Port Finish Rye Whiskey, and Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey

Delice et Chocolat: Cold Brew Coffee, Assorted Croissants, and Pain de Chocolat

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant: Dehydrated Flank Bites over Pretzel Crostini with Boursin Cheese, Tomato Tapenade, and Chive Oil with Oktoberfest Lager

Jack McShea's: Crab Cakes and Soft Pretzels with McShea's Pale Ale + Tullamore DEW Whiskey

Jason's Toridasu: California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Chef Special Rolls

John Henry's Pub: Smoked Pork Sliders and Mac n' Cheese

Jules Thin Crust: Freshly Made Organic Thin Crust Pizzas

MAIDO! A Marketplace of Japan: Japanese Chicken Curry

Main Line Wine Events: Wined Donated by Karamoor Estate

Manatawny Still Works: Locally Distilled, Small Batch Spirits and Specialty Cocktail Sampling

Marokko: Mezza Marokko - Taktuka, Spicy Carrots, and Roasted Beet Salad

McCloskey's Tavern: Autumn Mule over Bourbon or Vodka

Not Your Average Joe's: Clam Chowder, Tuna Wontons, and Mustard Chicken Sliders

PokeOno: Tuna and Salmon on Tortilla Chips

Sam's Asian Cuisine: Pad Thai and Mango Chicken

SNAP Custom Pizza: Margherita Pizza, Farmer's Market Pizza, and Fresh Mozzarella

The Tasting Room: Roasted Butternut Squash with Maple and Fennel Gastrique

Tired Hands Brewing Company: HopHands and SaisonHands

Yi's Boba: Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls and toppings

Guests with a competitive streak will delight in the return of the Homebrew Competition and Ardmore Kitchen Challenge both in their second year at Taste.  The Homebrew Competition will feature five experienced brewers from the Main Line Home Brewers Association presenting their finest beer for guests to taste throughout the evening. This year the competitors will vie for two awards:  Voter's Choice and Expert's Choice. Guests will be able wcj to taste the brews and vote for their favorite and a surprise expert panel will also choose a winner. The Voter's Choice and Expert's Choice winners will receive a bag of malt and a box of hops from Iron Hill Brewery and Tired Hands Brewing Company.

The Ardmore Initiative, Pat Nogar, host of "Living Well with Pat Nogar," and Main Line Foodies are again teaming up to showcase the best home cooks in the area. Contestants recently shopped for ingredients at the Ardmore Farmers Market, cooked their best dishes in the spacious kitchen of the beautiful Merion Tribute House, and submitted them to celebrity judges. The competition culminates at Taste of Ardmore with the winner showcasing the winning dish alongside professional chefs.  Details about the competitions and the competitors can be found at www.TasteofArdmore.com

Tickets are available NOW at www.TasteofArdmore.com and are $40 each until October 5th, $45 each until October 11th, and $50 at the door.  Live music by the Mélange Jazz Collective, an interactive art station by Merion Art & Repro, and an amazing selection of raffle prizes – including a tequila dinner for 4 – are also part of the fun. Raffle tickets are 3 for $20 or $10 each and are available on the Taste of Ardmore website or at the event. Additional information about Taste of Ardmore, including parking information, participants, and raffle prizes can be found at www.TasteofArdmore.com - or by contacting The Ardmore Initiative at (610) 645-0540 or info@ardmoreinitiative.org.

Contact
Kory Aversa
***@aversapr.com
End
Source:Aversa PR
Email:***@aversapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Ardmore, Main Line, Philadelphia
Industry:Food
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aversa PR & Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share