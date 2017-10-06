News By Tag
Taste of Ardmore to Highlight Ardmore Restaurants; Kitchen and Home Brew Competitions
Nearly two dozen restaurants and bars return to Taste of Ardmore for one of Ardmore's tastiest nights of the year!
Taste of Ardmore focuses on Ardmore's vibrant and growing restaurant scene – demonstrating why Ardmore is becoming a true Main Line destination for food lovers. Businesses bringing their best "tastes" include: Iron Hill Brewery, Jack McShea's of Ardmore, Maido, Marokko, Not Your Average Joe's, PokéOno, Sam's Asian Cuisine, The Tasting Room and more. Newcomers participating for the first time this year include Delice et Chocolat, The Bercy, and Yi's Boba. Tired Hands Brewing Company, Dad's Hat Rye, Main Line Wine Events, Manatawny Still Works, McCloskey's Tavern, Dressler Estate and more will be providing libations to round out the evening fun. Taste returns on October 12, 2017 from 5:30pm-9:00pm. For more info, visit http://www.tasteofardmore.com
Taste of Ardmore is an opportunity for Ardmore restaurants to showcase some of their best dishes and this year is no exception. Delice et Chocolat, the French pastry shop that has been delighting patrons since its opening, will feature a coffee bar and assorted sweets. One of the newest restaurants to Ardmore, The Bercy, will stay true to its French roots serving a chicken liver mousse and smoked salmon rillettes. Another newcomer to Downtown Ardmore, Yi's Boba, will serve milk tea with various toppings. "Our restaurants always put their best dish forward for Taste," said Vilardo. "Guests can expect returning favorites like PokéOno, serving a fresh tuna or salmon dish and Maido with their popular Japanese curry – there will be something for everyone!"
The following Ardmore establishments and local distilleries will present tastes of their best dishes, wines, beers, and spirits at Taste of Ardmore:
The Bercy: Chicken Liver Mousse and Smoked Salmon Rillettes
Besito: Mexican: Taco de Tinga (Chicken), Taco de Carnitas (Pork), and Guacamole with Margarita Pasion Caliente
Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey: Dad's Hat Classic Rye Whiskey (Craft Whiskey of the Year), Dad's Hat Vermouth Finish Rye Whiskey, Dad's Hat Port Finish Rye Whiskey, and Dad's Hat Straight Rye Whiskey
Delice et Chocolat: Cold Brew Coffee, Assorted Croissants, and Pain de Chocolat
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant: Dehydrated Flank Bites over Pretzel Crostini with Boursin Cheese, Tomato Tapenade, and Chive Oil with Oktoberfest Lager
Jack McShea's: Crab Cakes and Soft Pretzels with McShea's Pale Ale + Tullamore DEW Whiskey
Jason's Toridasu: California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Chef Special Rolls
John Henry's Pub: Smoked Pork Sliders and Mac n' Cheese
Jules Thin Crust: Freshly Made Organic Thin Crust Pizzas
MAIDO! A Marketplace of Japan: Japanese Chicken Curry
Main Line Wine Events: Wined Donated by Karamoor Estate
Manatawny Still Works: Locally Distilled, Small Batch Spirits and Specialty Cocktail Sampling
Marokko: Mezza Marokko - Taktuka, Spicy Carrots, and Roasted Beet Salad
McCloskey's Tavern: Autumn Mule over Bourbon or Vodka
Not Your Average Joe's: Clam Chowder, Tuna Wontons, and Mustard Chicken Sliders
PokeOno: Tuna and Salmon on Tortilla Chips
Sam's Asian Cuisine: Pad Thai and Mango Chicken
SNAP Custom Pizza: Margherita Pizza, Farmer's Market Pizza, and Fresh Mozzarella
The Tasting Room: Roasted Butternut Squash with Maple and Fennel Gastrique
Tired Hands Brewing Company: HopHands and SaisonHands
Yi's Boba: Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls and toppings
Guests with a competitive streak will delight in the return of the Homebrew Competition and Ardmore Kitchen Challenge both in their second year at Taste. The Homebrew Competition will feature five experienced brewers from the Main Line Home Brewers Association presenting their finest beer for guests to taste throughout the evening. This year the competitors will vie for two awards: Voter's Choice and Expert's Choice. Guests will be able wcj to taste the brews and vote for their favorite and a surprise expert panel will also choose a winner. The Voter's Choice and Expert's Choice winners will receive a bag of malt and a box of hops from Iron Hill Brewery and Tired Hands Brewing Company.
The Ardmore Initiative, Pat Nogar, host of "Living Well with Pat Nogar," and Main Line Foodies are again teaming up to showcase the best home cooks in the area. Contestants recently shopped for ingredients at the Ardmore Farmers Market, cooked their best dishes in the spacious kitchen of the beautiful Merion Tribute House, and submitted them to celebrity judges. The competition culminates at Taste of Ardmore with the winner showcasing the winning dish alongside professional chefs. Details about the competitions and the competitors can be found at www.TasteofArdmore.com
Tickets are available NOW at www.TasteofArdmore.com and are $40 each until October 5th, $45 each until October 11th, and $50 at the door. Live music by the Mélange Jazz Collective, an interactive art station by Merion Art & Repro, and an amazing selection of raffle prizes – including a tequila dinner for 4 – are also part of the fun. Raffle tickets are 3 for $20 or $10 each and are available on the Taste of Ardmore website or at the event. Additional information about Taste of Ardmore, including parking information, participants, and raffle prizes can be found at www.TasteofArdmore.com - or by contacting The Ardmore Initiative at (610) 645-0540 or info@ardmoreinitiative.org.
