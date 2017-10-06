News By Tag
Bellevue Investment Firm Hillstone Capital Expands, Launches New Internship Program
With this increased success, Hillstone has found the need to add to wcj their numbers, bringing new talent into the marketing department as well as creating an internship program. The Keystone internship program is a way to give students the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to assist in driving a growing company into a multi-million dollar business. It accepts applicants in business development, graphic design, public relations, social media, and sales. Students will gain valuable mentors in one of the most sought after and competitive industries in the world.
