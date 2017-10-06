News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Meals on Wheels South Florida Partners With Various Agencies To Provide Hurricane Relief
Community-Wide Partnerships Delivered More Than 34,000 Meals For Those Affected By Hurricane Irma
Prior to the storm arriving in South Florida, MOWSOFLO distributed 850 five day shelf-stable meal packages to the most vulnerable clients on their waiting list through a grant from Chen Medical and CBS Eco Media. All current MOWSOFLO Clients also received disaster meals through the Federal Older American's Act funding for home-delivered meals.
Immediately following the storm, the Jewish Federation of Broward and the Community Foundation of Broward partnered with MOWSOFLO to distribute 2,000 3-Day, shelf stable disaster meal package within 48 hours through a network of community partners and directly to individuals in need and without power.
By September 21st, MOWSOFLO had distributed another 8,064 Heater Meals (MRE's) throughout South Florida, donated through the American Red Cross, including sending two pallets to St. Croix and two pallets to the Keys. Another 8,064 meals were distributed to clients the last week of September since they had consumed the meals distributed prior and there were still four weeks remaining in this hurricane season.
"We are so grateful to the have the support of so many community-minded agencies that were willing to step up during this crisis," said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. "Through these collaborative efforts, we were able to serve as many individuals, families and seniors as possible in a very short period of time. This is a true testament to the power of coming together in times of great need."
For more information or to register to volunteer, contact Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida, at madler@mowsoflo.org.
About Meals on Wheels South Florida
Meals on Wheels wcj South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1985. With the dedication of nearly 600 volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 10,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.
Contact
Meals on Wheels South Florida
***@mowsoflo.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse