UPSL Recognized by the Green Globe Program for its Commitment to Sustainability and Community

UPSL Focused on Community Soccer Infrastructure Development with Sustainable Energy Solutions and Expanded Community and Youth Engagement Programs

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) has been recognized by Green Globe, the leading international sustainability brand, for its commitment to the environment, community, and youth engagement.The UPSL's sustainability commitment includes the planned development of soccer facilities across the United States with minimal environment footprints and expanded community-based programs.Formed in 2011, the UPSL is the fastest-growing Pro Development soccer league in the the U.S. with more than 100 teams in communities across the nation. As part of its rapid and successful expansion, the UPSL is planning to develop additional infrastructure to support more players, community programs and greater local involvement.There is a dire need for practice space for soccer players from youth to adult, and the UPSL intends to create an expanding network of practice facility locations in its communities. At these facilities, the UPSL will seek to employ energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste, recycling and other environmental sustainably features.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are committed to making changes and focusing on facility infrastructure nationally. As a league, we need to be active in terms of our role as soccer operators across the United States. In conjunction with Green Globe, we want our facilities to minimize their environmental impact for good of the local communities and the world, and also to model the importance of sustainable practices for young people who are players and fans of the league and who participate in our programs. The need for soccer fields is critical, especially in urban areas, and our goal is to develop facilities that our teams can utilize daily, for community youth and adult leagues, for camps, clinics, practices and games where we can attract more people, and other community-oriented activities."For the UPSL, Green Globe is the ideal third-party sustainability association, due to its long history as a leading international sustainability symbol. Together, Green Globe and the UPSL will look to develop opportunities for cross-border and cross-cultural cooperation and involvement with soccer programs around the world."Green Globe partners with companies that are committed to environmental and social responsibility and will lead by example through its Pathway to Sustainability program.With greater public demand for sustainable practices from the organization in their communities, the Pathway program helps its members identify additional methods and areas for sustainability improvement.Established in 1993, Green Globe supports the tenets of sustainable development embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.Pathway to Sustainability Program Representative Andrew Beyer said, "Beyond just the health and wellness benefits of soccer, sport is an activity that inherently brings people and communities together, and we are pleased to bring the United Premier Soccer League into the Green Globe program. The fact that the UPSL is seeking to create urban community soccer facilities and that these facilities will be powered by renewable energy, will employ the best available energy efficiency features, as well as waste mitigation and recycling practices is a win on so many levels."Providing space in wcj urban centers for youth to engage in physical activity and team pursuits like soccer is as critical to healthy communities as renewable energy and reduced waste. Pathway to Sustainability is a licensed program of Green Globe Ltd., the worldwide owner of the Green Globe brand, its trademarks, and the licensee of all Green Globe programs worldwide.Pathway to Sustainability assists organizations, including public and private companies, as they commit to sustainable practices, work toward long-term sustainability improvement, and communicate their endeavors as an example of sustainability leadership.For detailed information on the program, please call 888-669-1140 or email members@pathwaytosustainability.org. Like our Facebook page, @PathwaytoSustainability.Contact Green Globe:Direct: 888-669-1140Email: news@pathwaytosustainability.orgThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague