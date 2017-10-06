News By Tag
Team Big Fish Joins Expanding ERA Wilder Realty Midtown Office
Fischer has been in the real estate business for the past two years. Previously she owned and managed a retail flower shop in Orangeburg for 20 years. Fischer is an active member of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and "Fishing for Friends" – a local not-for-profit which raises money for Special Needs Children in and around Orangeburg. For 17 years Crider managed multi-specialty physician offices. She implemented systems and workflows that were applied to numerous projects that she designed and managed including Surgical Centers, Obstetrical wings, Waiting rooms, Laboratories, Call rooms, and Heart clinics.
Fischer, Samantha Crider, and Justin Crider are referred to as "Team Big Fish." TBF is a team of Realtors, Administrative Assistants, Land Specialist, Buyers Agent, Listing Agent, Attorney, several Lenders, Home Inspectors, and a transaction coordinator. Their goal is to provide their clients with turn key options, fantastic service, and unlimited resources.
"A longtime resident of Orangeburg and a successful business entrepreneur, we are extremely excited to have Linda Fischer with us at ERA Wilder Realty. Linda leads "Team Big Fish" which includes Samantha Crider and Justin Crider. They are already having a huge impact in the Orangeburg market bringing an exceptional level of energy and dedication to the client experience. We are committed to the Orangeburg community and Linda and her team are the ideal professionals to represent us in that market," said Dianne Bunnell, Broker-in-charge.
"It is important to me that my clients are well represented in their real estate transactions. Whether a client is buying or selling a home, there are many critical decisions that need to be made. I make sure that my clients have all the information needed wcj to make a good decision on what could be the largest single investment that they make in their lifetime. They can rest easy knowing that a dedicated, professional agent is working for them and their best interests," said Fischer.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty Midtown, Fischer will be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
