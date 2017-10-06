James Barnard Joins Growing ERA Wilder Realty James Island Office

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ERA Wilder Realty James Island recently announced the addition of James Barnard to its team of real estate sales professionals serving consumers in the Charleston area.

Born and raised in Chicago, he has also spent time living in Atlanta before he and his wife settled in Charleston. Barnard has a wide breadth of residential and commercial real estate experience, and enjoys working with everyone from the first-time home buyers to more experienced home buyers/sellers and investors. Previously, Barnard has held leadership positions for various commercial real estate organizations across the United States providing asset management, development and acquisition services for over $4.0B in retail and mixed-used properties.

"We are delighted to have someone with James Barnard's business acumen, history, and experience in all realms of residential and commercial real estate, join our growing team in Charleston," said Jennifer Krause, Broker-in-charge of the James Island Office.

"Charleston offers a great deal of real estate brokerage options, and therefore the decision to join a company is challenging.  After various meetings with area brokers and owners, the decision came clear after my initial meeting with Eddie Wilder, President of ERA Wilder Realty.  Eddie has built an award-winning ERA franchisee team through the meticulous selection of individuals who align with the Company's core values.  I am excited to join a company that is not only looking for top producers, but for individuals that will fit within the great culture developed over 30+ years,' said Barnard.

As part of ERA Wilder Realty James Island, Barnard will be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, wcj programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.

###

About ERA Wilder Realty

Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/ERA-Wilder-Realty-947c/) to get in touch with an agent that will make your buying or selling experience a smooth and enjoyable process.
Source:ERA Wilder Realty, Inc
