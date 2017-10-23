News By Tag
Toronto #1 Toastmasters Open House
If you've ever thought about improving your public speaking and leadership skills or wondered what happens at a Toastmasters meeting then please come join the club members at this Open House where you will be able to see a meeting in action, speak to members about their club experience and get your questions answered.
After a brief meet-and-greet period, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include Table Topics (impromptu speeches), prepared speeches and evaluations. Members will share their experience in Toastmasters and how the club has helped them achieve their personal and professional goals. This event is FREE to guests.
Snacks will be provided. FREE parking is available on the premises and the location is easily accessible by public transportation (TTC).
Please feel free to invite along as many of your friends as you would like and join us:
At: Toronto #1 Toastmasters Club Open House
On: Monday, October 23, 2017
From: 6:15 PM – 8:30 PM
Location: The Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9C 2Y2
(South East corner of Burnhamthorpe and The West Mall).
Enter wcj through the main doors and follow the signs
For more information, or to indicate your intention to attend please e-mail us at
vppr-1289@toastmastersclubs.org
We are looking forward to seeing you there!
About Toronto #1 Toastmasters
Toronto #1 Toastmasters have been meeting in Etobicoke since 1953. They provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. The club meets every Monday (from the 1st Monday after Labour Day in September to June) from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at the Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON, M9C 2Y2 (South East corner of Burnhamthorpe and The West Mall). For more information, please visit the club web site at https://toronto1.toastmastersclubs.org/
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 292,000 in more than 14,350 clubs in 122 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org
Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter and Like Toastmasters Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Toronto #1 Toastmasters Club
***@toastmastersclubs.org
