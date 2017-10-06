News By Tag
Bailey's Fine Jewelry Debuts Three New Designer Lines in Cameron Village Store
An immigrant's son, who grew up in the tenements of New York's Lower East Side, Seaman Schepps rose to prominence in the 1930s with jewelry designs that challenged the status quo and defined a new style for the American woman. With his chunky brooches, "barbaric" bracelets and "bubble" earrings, Schepps pioneered a unique style of jewelry whose sense of splendor offered a new perspective to the world of fine jewelry.
Seaman Schepps designs quickly became popular with the powerful and influential including Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, the Duchess of Windsor, and members of the Du Pont, Mellon and Rockefeller families. Today's designs draw on the Schepps archives which contain over 5,000 detailed jewelry renderings and 650 molds. The pieces created in the workshop continue to be made with cutting-edge methods and inventive and exotic materials and are often seen on celebrities and socialites.
In addition to Seaman Schepps, Bailey's recently debuted two other designer lines, Monica Rich Kosann and Marla Aaron. Monica Rich Kosann began her career as a fine art portrait photographer and used that as inspiration for her jewelry designs. Her collection features 18-karat gold and sterling silver lockets, charm bracelets and other fine jewelry that is rooted in the idea that every woman has a story to tell.
Marla Aaron launched her collection in 2013 when she could no longer ignore her obsession with bridges, hardware and jewelry. She views her line as "jewel tools" because they are designed to be worn in infinite ways with an individual's own collection. A lock serves as the inspiration for many of her pieces which combines the functionality of a hardware store carabineer wcj and Aaron's love for design.
"We are thrilled to add these three lines to our collection at our Cameron Village store," said Trey Bailey of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "Seaman Schepps is known throughout the jewelry industry as one of the first and best in luxury American jewelry and it's an honor to be able to share these pieces with our patrons. Monica Rich Kosann and Marla Aaron represent a more modern take on American jewelry design, full of inspiration from everyday life."
About Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Founded in 1948, Bailey's Fine Jewelry is a family owned-and-operated company with stores in Raleigh, Rocky Mount, and Greenville. Bailey's offers jewelry from today's most esteemed designers, exquisite diamonds, estate jewelry, fashion accessories, fine timepieces and gifts. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, personalized services include custom design, watch and jewelry repair, appraisal and bridal registry. Steeped in family tradition, Bailey's is one of the most well-regarded and innovative jewelry stores in North Carolina and is best known for its distinctive 'Bailey Box' slogan. For more information, please call toll-free (866) 725-3111 or visit online at www.baileybox.com.
