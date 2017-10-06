News By Tag
The Bio Flame Announces Exclusive Distributor For The United Arab Emirates!
Director of Marketing, Justin Orr announced today that the award winning ethanol fireplace manufacturer now has an exclusive distributor in the UAE! The company Gulf Leisure has signed an exclusive distributor contract with The Bio Flame. As of October 1, 2017, residents of UAE will be able to purchase Bio Flame products through a local distributor, making the product much more attainable.
"We are thrilled with being able to further expand into the middle eastern market with our ethanol heaters, and are quite happy with our selection of distributor,"
Now wcj all of The Bio Flame's consumers in the UAE now have a local distributor to purchase our ethanol fireplace product from. The Bio Flame believes this will allow the company to see continued growth across other parts of the middle east over the next year.
"We are really looking forward to a strong launch into the United Arab Emirates market. There has been a great demand for our ethanol fireplace and ethanol burner products in this region over the last several years and we are excited to be able to fulfill this," concludes Orr.
With a Bio Flame retailer in most major worldwide markets, now including Dubai, The Bio Flame has your heating needs covered!
www.TheBioFlame.com
Gulf Leisure
UNIT 5,
AL QUOZ
LATIFA BINT HAMDAN STREET
DUBAI UAE
Tel +971 4 379 1390
http://livingflame.co.nz/
About The Bio Flame (http://www.thebioflame.com/
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.
Contact
The Bio Flame
***@thebioflame.com
