Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

The Bio Flame Announces Exclusive Distributor For The United Arab Emirates!

 
 
The Bio Flame Ethanol Fireplaces Available Worldwide
The Bio Flame Ethanol Fireplaces Available Worldwide
 
DUBAI, UAE - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- With locations worldwide, The Bio Flame brand of ethanol fireplaces has just announced their new distributor for the United Arab Emirates.

Director of Marketing, Justin Orr announced today that the award winning ethanol fireplace manufacturer now has an exclusive distributor in the UAE! The company  Gulf Leisure has signed an exclusive distributor contract with The Bio Flame. As of October 1, 2017, residents of UAE will be able to purchase Bio Flame products through a local distributor, making the product much more attainable.

"We are thrilled with being able to further expand into the middle eastern market with our ethanol heaters, and are quite happy with our selection of distributor," stated Orr. "We have been looking for the perfect distributor to break into this region and are confident that with a showroom location in Dubai, Gulf Leisure is just that." With distributors all around the world, the United Arab Emirates was a natural next step for the constantly growing Bio Flame.

Now wcj all of The Bio Flame's consumers in the UAE now have a local distributor to purchase our ethanol fireplace product from. The Bio Flame believes this will allow the company to see continued growth across other parts of the middle east over the next year.

"We are really looking forward to a strong launch into the United Arab Emirates market. There has been a great demand for our ethanol fireplace and ethanol burner products in this region over the last several years and we are excited to be able to fulfill this," concludes Orr.

With a Bio Flame retailer in most major worldwide markets, now including Dubai,  The Bio Flame has your heating needs covered!

www.TheBioFlame.com

Gulf Leisure
UNIT 5,
AL QUOZ
LATIFA BINT HAMDAN STREET
DUBAI UAE

Tel +971 4 379 1390

http://livingflame.co.nz/

About The Bio Flame (http://www.thebioflame.com/about/)
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.

