October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Crowdfunding Campaign for Harvest Heat, a Unique Gourmet Food Company

Unique pizzazz, unbelievable panache, and tasty fruit salsa to set the temperature soaring makes for an interesting way to combat hunger. This campaign on Indiegogo by Ryan
 
 
CLOVIS, Calif. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- When Ryan Wegman and wife Teri Lynn faced hunger and shortages of basic amenities following ther recession, they had to work hard to pull through their troubles, fortunately they did receive help and the support of kind people, and now they seek to help others through their specialty gourmet food company Harvest Heat. Unique pizzazz, unbelievable panache, and tasty fruit salsa to set the temperature soaring makes for an interesting way to combat hunger. This campaign on Indiegogo by Ryan and his team is to seek funds for the first production order fulfillment order. Harvest Heat is fully registered corporation, they have the required insurance wcj policies, sellers permits and now need to step into online and retail sales.

Getting ready to launch their first test production batch which is being presented to FDA and FDB for approval, Ryan and his teammate are no strangers to adversity and battling challenges. From label design approval to batch process, shelf life sustainability and longevity testing, Harvest Heat has to cross a lot of barriers. To be a successful food company and break barriers to be the best, not the biggest is the aim here. The company is set to be run in specialty stores by 2017's close. A grassroots organization with over 100 flavors to offer and new evolving tastes always in the test kitchen, Team Harvest Heat seeks to bring a sea change in corporate attitudes and be of value to the food service industry. Combining food and compassion, with pure raw ingredients that are freshly sourced, Harvest Heat is a project waiting to take the world by storm.

The company needs just US$ 45000 to make their mission a reality. Help them to tackle hunger and step aside from commercialism to give people a chance to savor nature's goodness while helping those in need.

Campaign Link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/harvest-heat-fresh-fru...

Ryan Wegman
Source:Harvest Heat Fresh Fruit Salsa
Email:***@gmail.com
Click to Share