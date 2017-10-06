News By Tag
Crowdfunding Campaign for Harvest Heat, a Unique Gourmet Food Company
Unique pizzazz, unbelievable panache, and tasty fruit salsa to set the temperature soaring makes for an interesting way to combat hunger. This campaign on Indiegogo by Ryan
Getting ready to launch their first test production batch which is being presented to FDA and FDB for approval, Ryan and his teammate are no strangers to adversity and battling challenges. From label design approval to batch process, shelf life sustainability and longevity testing, Harvest Heat has to cross a lot of barriers. To be a successful food company and break barriers to be the best, not the biggest is the aim here. The company is set to be run in specialty stores by 2017's close. A grassroots organization with over 100 flavors to offer and new evolving tastes always in the test kitchen, Team Harvest Heat seeks to bring a sea change in corporate attitudes and be of value to the food service industry. Combining food and compassion, with pure raw ingredients that are freshly sourced, Harvest Heat is a project waiting to take the world by storm.
The company needs just US$ 45000 to make their mission a reality. Help them to tackle hunger and step aside from commercialism to give people a chance to savor nature's goodness while helping those in need.
