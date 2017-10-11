 
Industry News





Astria Legends Launches Their Own Imprint At Upland Avenue

Imprint Aims to Help You Fully Realize Your Purpose and Empower You to Make a Beautiful World
 
 
Astria Legends Library Logo
Astria Legends Library Logo
SANTA FE, N.M. - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- April Sheris, President and Publisher, Upland Avenue Publishing Group announced the establishment of Astria Legends Library, a new imprint of the Upland Avenue Publishing Group, under the leadership of Amanda S. Reaves.

Astria Legends Library will be a fiction imprint dedicated to publishing content that inspires and empowers people of all colors to live a purpose-filled life. The imprint's areas of editorial focus will encompass comic books, graphic novels, novels/novellas, companion books (such as character guides, background info books, and etc.) and coloring books. Its mission will be to offer the spiritual tools to help creators fully realize their purpose and empower them to live the very best life they can. "Upland Avenue Publishing Group  (UAPG) has supported our vision of wcj changing lives, one story at a time, since the publication of The Exodus novel in 2015. With the Astria Legends Library, we will be able to not only expand our publications but also be a driving force within the industry." said Amanda S. Reaves.

Books currently in development will now be issued under the Astria Legends Library imprint, with future reprints of backlist titles in Upland Avenue's extensive catalog also being issued under the Astria Legends Library brand.

April Sheris said, "With Amanda's proven track record of success as a creator in this arena, and with a talented editorial, marketing, and publicity team in place, I know Astria Legends LIbrary will be the first-choice publisher for authors we will be proud to publish." Visit http://astrialegends.com/al/all.html to learn more
Source:Upland Avenue Publishing
