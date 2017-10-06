 
Actor/Producer Melvin Jackson, Jr. Launching NAACP Image Award Nomination Campaign

With new projects underway , actor/producer Melvin Jackson, Jr. is now working on nabbing some awards for his role in BET's mini series, The New Edition Story.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Edition Story garnered record breaking ratings with certain episodes of the miniseries being labeled "most watched" in BET history. The miniseries alone reeled in nearly 29M viewers during its opening week. Melvin Jackson, Jr. is launching a nomination campaign for the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards, which will be held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 2018, which will mark the first time since 1994 that the award ceremony will be held in January.

Melvin is being considered for a NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Kurtis Blow in BET's The New Edition Story. The Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Series has been awarded to notable names such as Danny Glover, Laurence Fishburne, Blair Underwood and James Earl Jones. Additionally, you may have noticed Melvin's face on the hit shows HBO's The Wire as Bernard and on CW's Everybody Hates Chris as the Bully.

Nominations will be announced during the week of November 13, when final voting will open. Keep updated on the nomination process here (http://www.naacpimageawards.net).

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. Read more about the NAACP's work and our six "Game Changer" issue areas at NAACP.org.

About TV One:

Launched in January 2004, TV One (http://www.tvone.tv/) serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, The Manns and The NAACP Image Awards.  In addition, TV One is the cable home of blockbuster drama Empire, and NewsOne Now, the only live daily news program dedicated to black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Urban One, wcj Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.

Disclosure: All statements provided herein are considered "forward looking statements" and any future events that may impact projects in collaborative production from either or both companies are unexpected and/or unintentional. Any information released regarding any projects in development, pre-production, production or post-production are subject to change without notice to both the media and public.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

D'Shonda Brown

984.888.1266

brand@accessbynkc.com

www.accessbynkc.com

Naomi Coleman

917.306.8362

nkc@accessbynkc.com

www.accessbynkc.com

