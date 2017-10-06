News By Tag
Actor/Producer Melvin Jackson, Jr. Launching NAACP Image Award Nomination Campaign
With new projects underway , actor/producer Melvin Jackson, Jr. is now working on nabbing some awards for his role in BET's mini series, The New Edition Story.
Melvin is being considered for a NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Kurtis Blow in BET's The New Edition Story. The Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series, or Dramatic Series has been awarded to notable names such as Danny Glover, Laurence Fishburne, Blair Underwood and James Earl Jones. Additionally, you may have noticed Melvin's face on the hit shows HBO's The Wire as Bernard and on CW's Everybody Hates Chris as the Bully.
Nominations will be announced during the week of November 13, when final voting will open. Keep updated on the nomination process here (http://www.naacpimageawards.net).
About NAACP:
Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. Read more about the NAACP's work and our six "Game Changer" issue areas at NAACP.org.
